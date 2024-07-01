Unveiling the Coolest Cars Straight From Korea - Genesis Steals The Show!

Experience the Korean Busan International Mobility Show 2024. Join us as we landed in Seoul, Korean to experience the largest city and attend the Busan Mobility Show and to learn more about Hyundai and Genesis and their impact on the automotive industry.

We also visited the Ulsan factory, the world's largest car factory, where we got a rare opportunity to board the Century ship that exports almost 7,000 vehicles.

Busan is the 2nd largest city and number one trading hub in Korea, with a population of 3.4 million and a total area of 479 square miles as of 2022. Since opening Korea’s first international port in 1876, the city has become a hub of trade, commerce and industry.

The city is also a tourist destination and home to Asia’s largest department store, Haeundae beach, and a yacht marina. Located on the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula, Busan is a historic city that served as the temporary capital during the Korean War and refuge for men, women and children fleeing the North to build new lives.

Genesis showcased its 1,540-hp hybrid sports concept at Busan mobility show: the super-sleek X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, a 1,540-hp hybrid sports car teasing the South Korean premium brand's future steps in high performance.



