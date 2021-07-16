No More Internal Combustion Engines

How much would it cost for every state to go 100% electric? What sorts of policies are drivers already paying for, and are there any new laws that could add to these costs?

We are already paying for these policies, even if your state hasn’t decided to ban gas and diesel vehicles? This isn’t just a California problem.

We interview Rob Underwood from Energy Marketers of America with some new facts that may shock you. I’ll explain.

There are a number of policies in the works that are all aimed at getting rid of gas and diesel vehicles, when really it should be up to individual families and drivers when they want to make that decision and what type of car they want to buy.

Check out the interview, you may be very surprised.