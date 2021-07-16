No More Internal Combustion Engines

How much would it cost for every state to go 100% electric? What sorts of policies are drivers already paying for, and are there any new laws that could add to these costs?
We are already paying for these policies, even if your state hasn’t decided to ban gas and diesel vehicles? This isn’t just a California problem.
We interview Rob Underwood from Energy Marketers of America with some new facts that may shock you. I’ll explain.
There are a number of policies in the works that are all aimed at getting rid of gas and diesel vehicles, when really it should be up to individual families and drivers when they want to make that decision and what type of car they want to buy.
Check out the interview, you may be very surprised.
Here’s the Bottom Line:
What policy should you keep an eye out on your state level that will increase your taxes and expenses. ZEV Electric car mandates, banning of cars and trucks powered by gasoline or diesel, PUC rate basing, which means electric costs are going to increase and massive infrastructure to build out and expedite the EV transition.
The reason why we care about you spending money on charging is simply because taxpayers are on the hook. Taxpayers don’t have to pay to build gas stations or cell phone towers. Why does it make sense here, when private companies are going to end up making money off of electricity? And you foot the bill.
