The Fastest Way to Lower Gas: Kill the Summer Blend

Washington finally did something that actually helps drivers at the pump — but only halfway.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a temporary waiver allowing the sale of E15 gasoline, and no summer blended gasolines this summer, cutting through its own seasonal fuel rules that increase gas prices.

This is in response to rising gas prices. It’s a move being framed as emergency relief tied to global instability and the Iran conflict. That’s true—but it also exposes a much bigger truth policymakers don’t want to admit. The system itself is broken.

For years, drivers have been forced to pay more at the pump because of a patchwork of seasonal fuel mandates that make gasoline more expensive to produce, harder to distribute, and less flexible in times of crisis.

Every spring, refiners switch to “summer blend” gasoline — formulated to reduce evaporative emissions in warmer weather. That switch isn’t free. It tightens supply, increases refining costs, and, like clockwork, pushes prices higher just in time for summer driving season.

And now that prices have spiked, the same government that created the problem steps in with a temporary waiver to fix it. This has been happening for decades and no past administration has changed this expensive EPA rule. Is this damage control? New cars can handle one blend — not this expensive switch back and forth.

The 20-day waiver, starts May 1, and allows broader sales of E15—gasoline with 15% ethanol—bypassing the very restrictions that typically block it during summer months.

I’m not a fan of E15 as many engine and car manufacturers know that it causes engine problems.

The justification is simple: increase supply, give consumers more choices, and bring prices down. Even modest estimates suggest a reduction of several cents per gallon, with some projections as high as 40 cents in certain markets.

Here’s the obvious question: if removing these restrictions lowers prices now, why are they in place at all?

E15 & GREEN ENERGY

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable in Washington.

Summer blends are tied to EPA environmental regulations around fuel volatility, specifically Reid Vapor Pressure. The idea is to reduce smog during hotter months.

That sounds reasonable—until you look at the real-world tradeoffs and updated engines and the new technology that has engines running cleaner than ever.

What we’ve created is a fragmented fuel system where different regions require different blends, limiting how fuel can be transported and sold.

When supply is tight, that lack of flexibility becomes a major liability. It’s a failed business plan that the EPA can fix. That’s exactly what we’re seeing today.

Instead of a national fuel market that can respond efficiently to disruptions, we have a regulatory maze that drives up costs before a single drop of gasoline even reaches your tank.

Then, when geopolitical tensions hit—like disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—the system buckles faster than it should. So the Lee Zeldin at at the EPA waived the rules. Again.

This isn’t new. It’s become an annual exercise in regulatory whiplash. Temporary waivers replace long-term solutions, and drivers are left paying the price in the meantime.

Industry groups like the Renewable Fuels Association and the American Petroleum Institute support expanding E15 access, and they’re right to push for consistency. But even that debate misses the bigger picture.

The real solution is simpler: eliminate the seasonal blend mandates altogether.

If dropping the summer blend lowers prices during a crisis, it will lower prices when there isn’t one too. It would streamline production, stabilize supply, and remove one of the most predictable price spikes American drivers face every single year.

GIVE CONSUMERS A BREAK

This isn’t theoretical — it’s basic economics. Fewer constraints mean more efficiency. More efficiency means lower costs.

And right now, consumers need relief that actually lasts.

There’s another lever Washington could pull immediately: the federal gas tax.

President Donald Trump has the ability to push for suspending or eliminating it, at least temporarily. That would deliver instant, visible relief at the pump. It’s direct, it’s measurable, and it doesn’t rely on complicated regulatory gymnastics.

Don’t expect states to follow suit. Whether red or blue, state governments are heavily dependent on fuel tax revenue. The idea that they’ll voluntarily give that up to help drivers is, at best, optimistic. At worst, it’s unrealistic.

That puts the pressure squarely on the federal government.

What makes this moment different is that the cracks in the system are no longer theoretical.

Drivers are seeing it in real time.

Prices have surged more than a dollar in a matter of weeks, pushing the national average close to $4 per gallon. That’s not just a headline — it’s a direct hit to household budgets, small businesses, and anyone who depends on transportation to make a living.

And yet, instead of addressing the structural issues, Washington keeps reaching for temporary fixes.

The irony here is hard to ignore. The same regulations designed to manage emissions are now being suspended to manage affordability. That contradiction should spark a serious reassessment of whether the current approach is working—not just environmentally, but economically.

Because right now, it isn’t.

Drivers don’t need another short-term waiver that expires in a few weeks. They don’t need policy uncertainty that changes with the calendar. They need a stable, predictable fuel market that doesn’t artificially inflate prices every summer.

SUMMER BLENDS, YEAR-ROUND

Eliminating seasonal fuel blends would be a strong start.

Expanding access to E15 year-round would help.

Reducing or suspending federal gas taxes would provide immediate relief.

None of these ideas are radical. What’s radical is continuing to defend a system that clearly isn’t serving consumers.

This is one of those rare moments where the solution is staring policymakers in the face. The EPA just proved that loosening restrictions can lower costs.

The only question now is whether Washington is willing to make that relief permanent—or if drivers will once again be stuck waiting for the next “emergency” to get a break.

Because if there’s one thing Americans are tired of, it’s temporary solutions to permanent problems.

This is one problem that’s been costing you money for far too long.

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Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.