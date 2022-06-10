Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Experts Sound Alarm on Power Grid Blackouts, EVs

The government keeps telling everyone that the war fossil fuel can be beat by purchasing electric cars. Americans are in a bind. We can’t avoid fossil fuels, they are literally used in everything we touch every day.



As the average cost of gasoline reaches $5/gallon and electricity prices continue to increase, we are told that 1 billion people are at risk of power blackouts as the global grid is stretched to its limits with rolling blackouts.



Here in the USA, we are prone to the same issues. As nuclear, coal and natural gas power plants are being shut down, we are putting more reliance on green energy such as wind and solar. Grids are stretched thin by fossil fuel shortages, drought, heatwaves, and the failed green energy transition which can only supply 18% of our current needs.



The lack of battery storage, and issues with generation when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow will create instabilities and more stress on grids. All of these energy problems are leading to a perfect storm of blackouts which threatens much of the Northern Hemisphere.

But there is more to this than what’s on the surface.

Let’s just focus on the USA. Supplies of natural gas, the most-used power in the U.S., has been experiencing constraints nationwide, and prices are soaring daily. The power in much of the country and part of Canada is stretched, according to North American Electric Reliability Corp.



It's among the most dire assessments yet from the regulatory body.

In California, the most populous state, climate change is being pushed, and plans to shut down the last nuclear power plant has been halted. The California Independent System Operator said this month that the state may be at risk of blackouts for the next few summers.

On the 15-state grid operated by the Mid-Continent Independent System Operator, that non-profit projects it has "insufficient" power generation to meet the highest demand periods this summer, especially in its Midwest states. This would affect consumers in 11 states, putting them at risk of outages. That’s about 42 million people.



The grid has never before given a warning of this kind ahead of the start of summer demand.

In Texas, the grid "is still at risk" of shortages despite the state's scramble to improve resilience after a February 2021 winter storm that left millions in the dark for days. Texas quickly learned that wind and solar were not the answer and this is from the top oil producing state.

If grids become stressed and break down this summer, it would be an ominous sign for things to come this winter.

So what does all this have to do with the automotive industry? The push for electrics and the increased cost of fuel had revealed an interest in electric cars as a possible option for drivers. The power grid cannot support more electric cars charging. Inevitably, people will have to limit electricity use or forced rolling blackouts will occur as supply can't meet demand.

The government is pushing for more electric car, and truck sales and manufacturers are producing vehicles under pressure. There are plenty of choices but there are many hurdles for buyers. We’ve discussed this before, and officials say gas prices don’t matter.

'Let Them Eat Tesla'

The “Let them eat Tesla,” comment from Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow touts the fact that she drives an electric cars and passes gas stations and doesn’t worry about gas prices. How arrogant!



Then she stated that she is well aware that gas prices are high. Not everyone can afford an electric vehicle, especially with today's inflation.



According to Kelley Blue Book, the average cost of an electric vehicle is $56,437 — roughly $10,000 more than the industry average. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Michigan is $59,234.



The Feds are now talking about implementing another gas tax that impacts drivers. Energy, gas and diesel prices are a huge problem. These high prices and shortages impact everyone, and apparently prices are going to rise even more. And the stress on the electric grid will impact everyone.

