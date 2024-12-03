Is the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Better Than Jeep?

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is one small crossover that can tackle terrain. The new Free Wheeling Special Edition celebrates the late '70s and early ‘80s with this throw back trim. The Bronco Sport was introduced for 2021 and has had great success against its main rival the Jeep Wrangler.

It offers top safety, Top Safety Pick+ maximum 5-star overall score from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Every Bronco Sport has the 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Sync3 infotainment system. Plus a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is now standard.

Audio system is an upgraded Bang & Olufsen with 10-speaker/560-watt surround-sound as an option. If you are a dog lover there is a

Dog Outfitter bundle package that includes a storable kennel for the cargo area, a cargo mat, and seat covers.

Price: starts at $31,390

Bronco Sport Badlands kicking off at $39,985

Free Wheeling test car is $33,990

Pros :

More capable off-road than most rival SUVs

Standard all wheel drive

Easy-to-use controls

Plenty of customization options

Cons:

Dull steering and braking feel

Less rear legroom than most compact crossovers

Competes with:

Jeep Wrangler

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mazda CX-5

Toyota RAV4

Volkswagen Tiguan

Subaru Forester

Video Link: https://youtu.be/-g3bdyaCBEY

