Is the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Better Than Jeep?

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is one small crossover that can tackle terrain. The new Free Wheeling Special Edition celebrates the late '70s and early ‘80s with this throw back trim. The Bronco Sport was introduced for 2021 and has had great success against its main rival the Jeep Wrangler.
It offers top safety, Top Safety Pick+ maximum 5-star overall score from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Every Bronco Sport has the 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Sync3 infotainment system. Plus a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is now standard.
Audio system is an upgraded Bang & Olufsen with 10-speaker/560-watt surround-sound as an option. If you are a dog lover there is a
Dog Outfitter bundle package that includes a storable kennel for the cargo area, a cargo mat, and seat covers.
Price: starts at $31,390
Bronco Sport Badlands kicking off at $39,985
Free Wheeling test car is $33,990
Pros :
- More capable off-road than most rival SUVs
- Standard all wheel drive
- Easy-to-use controls
- Plenty of customization options
Cons:
- Dull steering and braking feel
- Less rear legroom than most compact crossovers
Competes with:
Jeep Wrangler
Honda CR-V
Hyundai Tucson
Kia Sportage
Mazda CX-5
Toyota RAV4
Volkswagen Tiguan
Subaru Forester
Video Link: https://youtu.be/-g3bdyaCBEY
