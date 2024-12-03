WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford bronco sport | jeep
OPINION

Is the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Better Than Jeep?

Is the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Better Than Jeep?
The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport (Photo: Ford)

Lauren Fix By Tuesday, 03 December 2024 01:35 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is one small crossover that can tackle terrain. The new Free Wheeling Special Edition celebrates the late '70s and early ‘80s with this throw back trim. The Bronco Sport was introduced for 2021 and has had great success against its main rival the Jeep Wrangler.

It offers top safety, Top Safety Pick+ maximum 5-star overall score from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Every Bronco Sport has the 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Sync3 infotainment system. Plus a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is now standard.

Audio system is an upgraded Bang & Olufsen with 10-speaker/560-watt surround-sound as an option. If you are a dog lover there is a
Dog Outfitter bundle package that includes a storable kennel for the cargo area, a cargo mat, and seat covers.

Price: starts at $31,390

Bronco Sport Badlands kicking off at $39,985

Free Wheeling test car is $33,990

Pros :

  • More capable off-road than most rival SUVs
  • Standard all wheel drive
  • Easy-to-use controls
  • Plenty of customization options

Cons:

  • Dull steering and braking feel
  • Less rear legroom than most compact crossovers

Competes with:

Jeep Wrangler

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Tucson

Kia Sportage

Mazda CX-5

Toyota RAV4

Volkswagen Tiguan

Subaru Forester

Video Link: https://youtu.be/-g3bdyaCBEY

_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
LaurenFix
The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport is one small crossover that can tackle terrain. The new Free Wheeling Special Edition celebrates the late '70s and early '80s with this throw back trim.
ford bronco sport, jeep
253
2024-35-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved