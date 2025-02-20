Only 5% of US Car Buyers Choose Electric Vehicles

Almost two-thirds of U.S. consumers want internal combustion for their next vehicle. A new survey from Deloitte stated that only 5% of U.S. consumers want their next vehicle to be a battery electric vehicle.

The consulting company gathered data from more than 31,000 people across 30 countries as part of its 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study, and some of the results are rather interesting, as they pertain to technologies like new powertrains, connectivity, and artificial intelligence.

Among U.S. consumers, internal combustion engines (ICE) remain number one, with 62% indicating that their next car will not be electrified. Another 1 in 5 would like a hybrid for their next vehicle, with a further 6% desiring a plug-in hybrid.

By contrast, only 38% of Chinese consumers want to stick with ICE; meanwhile, 27% of them want a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) next. That's a much higher percentage than in other large nations — in Germany, only 14% want a BEV; in the UK and Canada, only 8%; and in Japan, the number is a mere 3%.

Meanwhile, hybrids are far more attractive to consumers in most countries. 16 percent of Chinese consumers want hybrids, 12% of Germans, 23% of Canadians, 24% of UK consumers, and 35% of Japanese consumers replied that they were looking for a hybrid for their next car.

Deloitte suspects that some of this push against EVs "could be due, in part, to lingering affordability concerns." U.S. consumers said they did not want to pay more than $35,000 for their next car.

Interestingly, the price of an EV was not one of the more commonly cited deterrents in China (22%) or Korea (24%); in both these countries, cold-weather performance and the reduction in range in cold temperatures was cited as more important (China, 37%; Korea, 38%).

Just 49% U.S. consumers listed range as an deterrent, with 46% indicating charging times, and 44% listing price. Range was also an issue, UK drivers were slightly more concerned about range (52%) than price, with similar results in Germany (54% range).

Deloitte also surveyed consumers about their reasons for wanting or not wanting an EV. In the US, lower fuel costs was the number one reason for wanting an EV. A big concern for non-EV drivers pondering or worrying about changing powertrains is the state of public charging infrastructure. In Asia, meanwhile, many fewer consumers expect to charge at home—only 63% in China, 62% in Southeast Asia, and 61% in Korea, where just 19% have access to a dedicated charger.

Whether there is a tax credit or incentive, every driver has different reasons to choose what they want to drive.

