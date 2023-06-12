Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Climate Crusaders Now Even Gunning for EVs

What are 15-minute cities and why are they controversial? Fifteen-minute mega cities are being promoted by some as the future way we will live.

How does this impact automotive and your vehicles? A new report makes it clear that the ultimate goal is: tiny, uncomfortable apartments and bicycles for all. No cars at all. How is this? Let's look at what they are saying — not my opinion.

Progressives’ ultimate goal is to reduce consumption—and living standards—because they believe humans are a menace to the Earth.

The first goal is to replace all gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles, even though we do not have enough charging power to charge every car and EV sales are only at 6%. So, people will have to give up their cars. That’s the alarming conclusion of a new report from the University of California, Davis and “a network of academics and policy experts” called the Climate and Community Project.

Why are the climate crusaders coming for your electric car as well?

Let’s look at the report that offers an honest look at the vast personal, environmental and economic sacrifices needed to meet the net-zero climate goals. The dirty little secret is that everyone will have to make do with much less—fewer cars, smaller houses and yards, and a significantly lower standard of living.

Problem No. 1: Electric-vehicle batteries require loads of minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, which must be extracted from the ground like fossil fuels. “If today’s demand for EVs is projected to 2050, the lithium requirements of the US EV market alone would require triple the amount of lithium currently produced for the entire global market,” the report notes.

Unlike fossil fuels, these minerals are mostly found in undeveloped areas that have abundant natural animal life present and are often inhabited by indigenous people. “Large-scale mining entails social and environmental harm, in many cases irreversibly damaging landscapes without the consent of affected communities,” the report says. Mining can be done safely, but in poor countries it often is not.

Problem No. 2: Mining requires huge amounts of energy and water, and the process of refining minerals requires even more. According to the report, mining accounts for 4% to 7% of global greenhouse-gas emissions. Auto makers have made a priority of manufacturing electric pick-up trucks and SUVs because drivers like them, but they require much bigger batteries and more minerals.

More mining to make more EVs will increase CO2 emissions. It will also destroy tropical forests and deserts that currently suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, the report says.

Problem No. 3: “Producing EVs and building and maintaining roads, highways, and parking lots are energy- and emissions-intensive processes with high levels of embodied carbon,” the report says. “Electrification of the U.S. transportation system will massively increase the demand for electricity while the transition to a decarbonized electricity grid is still underway.”

The report concludes that the auto sector’s “current dominant strategy,” which involves replacing gasoline-powered vehicles with EVs without decreasing car ownership and use, “is likely incompatible” with climate activists’ goal to keep the planet from warming by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with preindustrial times.

Instead, the report recommends government policies that promote walking, cycling and mass transit — taking away vehicles in general.

Governments, the report says, could reduce “financial subsidies for private vehicles,” such as on-street and free parking. They could also impose charges on pickup trucks and SUVs (including electric ones) and build more bike lanes. 15-Minute Cities would expand bike lanes in their cities as intended to force people to stop driving.

Coming for the Suburbs

But what about those in suburbs who need cars to get around? Reducing “car dependency” will require “densifying low-density suburbs while allowing more people to live in existing high-density urban spaces,” the report says. Translation: Force more people to live in shoebox apartments in cities by making suburbs denser and less appealing.

All this may sound crazy, but it isn’t a fringe view on the left.

A Natural Resources Defense Council report last year on lithium mining also concluded that the government needs “to reduce long-term dependency on single-passenger vehicles.” The Inflation Reduction Act included billions of dollars to promote bicycling and so-called livable neighborhoods.

California’s Legislature last year even passed a bill creating a $1,000 tax credit (originally proposed at $7,500) for households that don’t own cars. “We can invest in the future by providing financial incentives for Californians to transition from vehicles to more sustainable options,” stated Sen. Anthony Portantino.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the bill, citing its budget cost, but he said he supported “approaches to incentivize a transition from vehicles to more sustainable transportation.”

Eliminating cars—not only gasoline-powered ones—is the ultimate goal.

The looming shortage of minerals will cause price increases for EVs—the only cars Americans will be allowed to buy if green push has their way.



Soon Americans may not be able to afford to buy a car even with a government subsidy. Then they will have no choice but to use mass transit or bike.

Note that there won’t be nearly enough minerals to make the massive batteries necessary to back up an electric grid powered by unreliable wind and solar. So Americans will have to consume less energy—for instance, by setting their thermostats to 80 in summer and 65 in winter—and pay more for it.

Replacing all gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles won’t be enough to prevent the world from overheating. People will have to give up their cars. That’s the alarming conclusion of the report.

The question you need to ask yourself; was all of this ever about climate change, or is it all about control? This particular aspect is about preventing people from traveling around freely. Against that background, of the idea of using vastly greater amounts of electricity for cars could never happen.

Are you ready to move to a 15-minute city?



