The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Diesel commands the full-size pickup segment with a potent blend of rugged capability, advanced technology, and bold design. In my recent test drive of the Cypress Gray crew cab model, featured in my CBT News video review, this truck proved its versatility, effortlessly handling tough jobs, off-road trails, and long highway drives.

With targeted updates for 2025, the Silverado Trail Boss Diesel is a top choice for buyers seeking power and refinement.

Chevrolet has enhanced this model with a 10-speed automatic transmission now exclusive to four-wheel-drive models, ensuring smooth power delivery for off-road adventures, and standard all-terrain tires on the Trail Boss trim for improved trail performance.

New exterior colors, Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue, add fresh style, while available 20-inch High Gloss Black wheels elevate its bold aesthetic. Additional updates include standard cruise control on the Work Truck (WT) trim, a trailer brake controller on LT and higher trims, premium audio on the ZR2, and standard front and rear park assist on the ZR2.

Our test model, powered by the impressive 3.0L inline-six turbo diesel, delivers 305 horsepower and a robust 495 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for an efficient 25 MPG combined, as showcased in my video review. Other engine options include a 2.7L Turbo with 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque (8-speed automatic, 19 MPG combined), a 5.3L V-8 with 355 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque (10-speed automatic, ~15 MPG combined), and a 6.2L V-8 with 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque (10-speed automatic, 16 MPG combined).

The diesel engine supports towing capacities from 9,300 to 12,900 lbs, depending on 2WD or 4WD and bed length, making it ideal for heavy-duty tasks. The suspension, featuring an independent front coil-over-shock setup with twin-tube shock absorbers (Rancho shocks with Z71 package) and a rear solid axle with variable-rate multileaf springs, ensures versatility.

The ZR2 trim upgrades to Multimatic DSSV dampers, while Adaptive Ride Control is available on the High Country. A two-speed transfer case or Autotrac automatic transfer case enhances 4WD capability.

Advanced trailering technology, including trailer tire-pressure sensors and a trailer rearview camera, provides confidence when hauling heavy loads, as demonstrated in my video review. The Trail Boss seats five comfortably, with a power-adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The spacious cabin offers generous rear legroom, perfect for long trips or family outings. Technology shines with an available 13.4-inch touchscreen that’s sharp and intuitive, as shown in the video. LT and higher trims feature a Google-based voice recognition system, with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Super Cruise enables hands-free highway driving for added convenience.

With nine trim levels—Work Truck (WT), Custom, Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ, and High Country—the Silverado caters to diverse needs, from work-focused to luxury-oriented buyers. The Trail Boss builds on the Custom Trail Boss with 20-inch black aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires, and LED headlights.

Our Cypress Gray crew cab test model, priced at $69,600 and weighing between 5,040 and 5,450 lbs, embodies rugged sophistication, though the 3.0L diesel is available only in double cab or crew cab configurations. The Silverado offers three bed sizes—an 8-foot long bed, a 6.5-foot bed, or a 5-foot-8-inch short bed—with numerous tie-down points and substantial cargo capacity for work or recreation.

Competing with the Ford F-150, GMC Sierra 1500, Toyota Tundra, Ram 1500, and Nissan Titan, the Silverado Trail Boss Diesel stands out with its diesel torque and off-road-ready trim.

As featured in my CBT News video review, this truck is a versatile powerhouse that excels in performance and refinement. Whether towing heavy loads, conquering off-road trails, or cruising highways with Super Cruise, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Diesel delivers, making it a compelling choice for 2025.

