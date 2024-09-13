Bill Requires Cars to Alert (and Annoy) Speeding Drivers

Guess which state just passed the bill to require all new cars to alert drivers they are speeding? And you can’t shut it off! Of course, it’s California.\

This means every state will follow because car manufacturers will not build a car for just one state. They will add this frustration feature to all 2023 new cars, calling it a “safety feature.” One that is outside drivers control. Intelligent speed limiters is the catch phrase.

This law that impacts all of North America sold cars has NO shut off. There is more to this foolish bill.

California lawmakers claim that passing the bill that would require vehicles to warn drivers who are speeding in an effort to reduce traffic deaths. They always make it sound like it’s for your own good.

Democratic San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener authored Senate Bill 961, which would require all cars manufactured or sold in California to be equipped with speed warning technology called intelligent speed assistance. Like I said, it’s sold to you as a safety feature and not a nanny or control.

SB 961, as amended by Wiener, requires new safety equipment is to be installed on all new 2023 vehicles.

Existing law prohibits a person from driving a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than the speed limit. Existing law also prohibits a person from driving a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable or prudent having due regard for weather, visibility, the traffic, and the surface and width of, the highway, and in no event at a speed that endangers the safety of persons or property.

This bill would require, commencing with the 2030 model year, on every passenger vehicle, motor truck, and bus manufactured, sold as new, or leased as new in the state to be equipped with a passive intelligent speed assistance system, as specified, that would utilize a brief, one-time, visual and audio signal to alert the driver each time the speed of the vehicle is more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. The bill would exempt emergency vehicles, certain motor trucks, motorcycles, motorized bicycles, mopeds, and certain passenger vehicles from this requirement.

I would like to know which cars so I can buy one. But back to the bill.

The bill would require the system to be capable of being fully disabled, by the manufacturer or a franchisee, for emergency vehicles. The bill would require the system, if the system receives conflicting speed limits for the same area, to apply the higher speed limit.

A violation of the above requirements would be punishable as a crime. Yes - you head that correctly! By creating a new criminal offense, this bill would impose a state-mandated program.

I’m sure some will try to find ways to by-pass the system, however, as stated, this is a crime!

The bill builds off a similar requirement that went into effect in the European Union in July and would make California the first state to pass a bill of this sort. This means 17 other states will automatically follow like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and others.

In opposition, California Senate Republicans sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter requesting that he veto the bill, saying it "This bill imposes an extreme burden on the majority of response” and that the state should increase police presence and punish drivers who violate traffic laws.

Dangerous drivers must be held accountable to ensure our roads are safe. While the author of the bill claims that mandating passive intelligent speed assistance technology in all passenger vehicles is the solution to the state’s traffic safety crisis, the real focus should be on increasing law enforcement presence in our communities and appropriately punishing those who blatantly disregard traffic laws.

We strongly urge you to veto the overly prescriptive SB 961 and focus on more effective measures to enhance road safety

"The state's traffic safety crisis will not be solved by government taking the wheel," said Republican Senator Roger Niello.

Newsom has until Sept. 30 to act on the bill. It is expected to be signed and passed as California law. This means all vehicles will have a speed alert to go along with the kill switch, data monitoring and more. Big Brother is now in your car.

