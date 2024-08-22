The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

The Goodwood Festival of Speed thrills car enthusiasts every year in Goodwood, England, and this year, I am my team were thrilled to attend.

It is one of the largest and most authentic motorsport events in the world. Experience with us the breathtaking mix of iconic vehicles from all eras.

#Goodwood is the world famous hillclimb. An iconic Festival of Speed features, the hillclimb where spectators sees road cars, race cars and bikes, old and new, and concept cars all racing up the hill. In 2022, the McMurtry Spéirling set an impressive record pace in Shootout Sunday. Will the record be broken the next time cars take to the hill?

What is a hillclimb? It’s a winding its way through the centre of the event, the 1.16-mile hill is the centre of the action. Every year, this unassuming stretch of road is transformed in to one of motor racing's most challenging courses. For iconic manufacturers, drivers and race teams, it’s a chance to show off their stunning machines and perfectly honed driving skills. But when the stopwatch comes out on Sunday, only a select few put everything on the line for a shot at glory.

There is so much more to see beyond the hillclimb races. If you are a fan of Formula 1 racing, Red Bull Racing’s 20th anniversary. Max #verstappen will be heading to Goodwood for the 2024 Festival of Speed.

This was sure to be one of the biggest moments in the history of the Festival of Speed as reigning three-time world champion Verstappen takes to the famous Goodwood Hill, accompanied by several other #f1 stars.

The paddock was so impressive with worldwide historic marques and bold new manufactures that take center stage to debut their latest projects. The special opportunity to get up close to never before seen concepts and new models and be present at the moment they are revealed to the world.

Paul Fix III and Lauren Fix visit this special event and share this exciting event and a special ride up the hill climb in a Genesis G70 Nurburgring Track Taxi.

Add the Festival of Speed to your bucket list of must attend events.

