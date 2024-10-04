The Surprising Truth About Car Leather Interiors

Would you like to know the surprising truth about Italian leather interiors nobody tells you about? Well, we are going to call out the facts and give you the opportunity to hear directly to famed leather experts in Italy.

To start, leather is durable, it’s sustainable, and it’s luxurious. If you’ve never enjoyed the sensation of owning a car with real leather, you should try it.

The “Is It Leather? Team” headed to Italy for the Lineapelle Show to explore the rich history of some of the world's most revered and respected leather. We went on this trip armed with 4 powerful social media influencers and 2 international journalists with a mission to learn and globally promote the story of famed "Italian Leather."

Plastics are stuck being plastics because they are made of oil derivatives.

Leather is natural and has been improved by tanning it with olives and natural products. All the fake interiors that name-brand car interior makers are pushing are nothing more than plastic.

Not only is plastic far less comfortable and lavish than the feel of soft leather, but on top of that, plastic interiors can't be recycled. They never go away, and that’s not going to change.

So, if you are thinking about buying or leasing a car with real leather, how can you determine which type is best?

We asked “Tanner Leatherstein” (Volkan Yilmaz) and Ben Geisler about the truth about Nappa leather to explain the different leathers. You can watch the thoughtful and insightful responses from these top leather experts in this video.

