2025 Toyota Tundra SR5: Turbocharged Power Meets Everyday Versatility

2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 (Photo courtesy of Toyota)

Lauren Fix By Monday, 18 August 2025 02:50 PM EDT

The 2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 arrives with a bold message: big trucks don’t need big V8s to deliver power. Toyota’s latest full-size pickup swaps out its traditional V8 in favor of a twin-turbocharged V6 that puts out an impressive 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the SR5 offers a smooth and responsive drive — reaching 0-60 mph in just 6.1 seconds.

Performance and utility go hand in hand here. With a maximum towing capacity of 11,450 pounds and a payload of 1,830 pounds, the 2025 Tundra SR5 is built for work and weekend hauling. A part-time 4WD system with an electronic transfer case and available Tow Tech and TRD Rally packages deliver extra capability for off-road adventures or heavy-duty tasks.

Inside, the SR5 offers a balance of function and comfort. Standard features include an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, a power lumbar support, and fold-up rear seats with hidden storage.

Optional heated SofTex-trimmed seats and a TRD-styled interior with unique stitching and materials bring in a bit of luxury. Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the easy-to-use 8-inch multimedia system (with a 14-inch upgrade available), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and available 12-speaker JBL sound system.

Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5 suite is standard across all models, including radar-based cruise control, pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection, and lane tracing assist. The Tundra also earned a 5-star crash test rating, underscoring its reputation for safety and reliability.

The 2025 Tundra SR5 starts at $51,010, with well-equipped models like our tester priced around $60,497. Options like the TRD Rally Package add real off-road capability, while practical accessories such as bed mats, spare tire locks, and trailer equipment keep the truck work-ready.

With rugged styling, powerful performance, and a well-rounded list of features, the 2025 Toyota Tundra SR5 is a serious contender for anyone looking for a truck that works as hard as they do — without sacrificing modern comfort or tech.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsvnfW7EfZc&feature=youtu.be

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


LaurenFix
