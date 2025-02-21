2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds Off-Road XRT Off-Road Trim

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds Off-Road XRT trim. XRT (extreme rugged terrain) trim - has Pixel wheel, signal, motif and designed for overlanding light off roading.

Hyundai's popular EV crossover has been restyled for 2025 and now comes with larger batteries and a Tesla (NACS) charging port.

Also added is more driving range and a rear windshield wiper.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a great choice for an electric crossover SUV. It's fun to drive and has a good amount of range. It's also capable of charging very quickly, which is a big benefit on long drives.

Top safety with an IHS top safety pick plus rating. Improved safety systems include upgraded remote smart parking assist and lane-following assist.

The adaptive cruise control system and blind-spot collision warning is now standard on the base SE trim. Price starts at: SE SE $42,500 SEL - $49,500 Limited - $54.200 XRT - $55,400

Competes with:

Ford Mustang Mach-E - https://youtu.be/b2YhM51tH1U

Tesla Model Y Volkswagen iD4 - https://youtu.be/ghv_a0G-oBo

Kia EV6 - https://youtu.be/RlBr2x3sRF0

Honda Prologue - https://youtu.be/OYxNXkyCghg

Chevy Blazer EV - https://youtu.be/_XXoaZWgd1o

Video Link: https://youtu.be/fOiHhACKLds

