2025 hyundai ioniq 5 | review
2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds Off-Road XRT Off-Road Trim

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Lauren Fix By Friday, 21 February 2025 12:17 PM EST

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Adds Off-Road XRT trim. XRT (extreme rugged terrain) trim - has Pixel wheel, signal, motif and designed for overlanding light off roading.

Hyundai's popular EV crossover has been restyled for 2025 and now comes with larger batteries and a Tesla (NACS) charging port.

Also added is more driving range and a rear windshield wiper.

The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a great choice for an electric crossover SUV. It's fun to drive and has a good amount of range. It's also capable of charging very quickly, which is a big benefit on long drives.

Top safety with an IHS top safety pick plus rating. Improved safety systems include upgraded remote smart parking assist and lane-following assist.

The adaptive cruise control system and blind-spot collision warning is now standard on the base SE trim. Price starts at: SE SE $42,500 SEL - $49,500 Limited - $54.200 XRT - $55,400

Competes with:

Ford Mustang Mach-E - https://youtu.be/b2YhM51tH1U

Tesla Model Y Volkswagen iD4 - https://youtu.be/ghv_a0G-oBo

Kia EV6 - https://youtu.be/RlBr2x3sRF0

Honda Prologue - https://youtu.be/OYxNXkyCghg

Chevy Blazer EV - https://youtu.be/_XXoaZWgd1o

For breaking news from the automotive world - Subscribe to Car Coach Reports - https://www.youtube.com/@CarCoachReports

Video Link: https://youtu.be/fOiHhACKLds

Buy me a cup of coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix All SOCIAL at LaurenFix Check out our Podcast: Total Car Score ► https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score Hosted by Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer, and Javier Mota.

______________
Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


LaurenFix
Friday, 21 February 2025 12:17 PM
