2025 Audi SQ8 Review: The Luxury SUV With Lamborghini Power!

The 2025 Audi SQ8 Prestige represents the ultimate blend of sophistication and raw power.

It’s the kind of SUV that can cruise quietly through city streets one moment and unleash supercar-level performance the next. Beneath its refined exterior lies Lamborghini DNA, channeling 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque through a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.

The SQ8 rockets from 0–60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 155 mph, all while maintaining the luxury and composure expected from Audi.

This year’s model adds several new touches. Standard LED interior lighting and traffic sign recognition are now included, while the Prestige trim introduces massaging front seats with memory functions, a feature that enhances long-distance comfort.

For those seeking even more personalization, Audi now offers Carbon and Audi Sport Express Red stitching packages, both of which elevate the SQ8’s visual appeal with bespoke details.

The SQ8’s design builds upon the foundation of the Q8 midsize SUV, but with notable upgrades. A sportier suspension, larger brakes, and refined tuning make it quicker, sharper, and far more engaging to drive.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 — a slightly detuned version of the Lamborghini Urus powerplant — channels its force through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite its muscle, the SQ8 achieves a combined fuel economy of 17 mpg, proving that power and efficiency can coexist.

Inside, the cabin exemplifies Audi’s mastery of craftsmanship and technology. The luxury-lined interior features diamond-stitched seats, carbon-fiber trim, and optional red accent stitching for a bold yet tasteful appearance.

The dual-touchscreen infotainment system, paired with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit reconfigurable display, delivers a seamless, high-tech experience. Audi’s attention to detail continues with available Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D sound, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Comfort options abound, from the $3,700 Luxury Leather package to the $2,500 Night Vision Assistance system, offering drivers an extra layer of safety and convenience. The Prestige trim brings further refinement, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, a head-up display, soft-close doors, heated rear seats, and power rear sunshades.

On the safety front, the SQ8 doesn’t disappoint. Standard equipment includes forward-collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with lane-centering capabilities. Audi’s technology suite ensures both performance and peace of mind.

Design enthusiasts will appreciate the variety of customization packages. The Carbon Package adds carbon-fiber exterior mirror housings and rear light covers for $2,000, while the Black Optic Package ($1,100) and Audi Sport Package ($500) bring sportier aesthetic flourishes. The test model featured here came finished in Daytona Gray Pearl ($595) and equipped with the Prestige Package ($7,300) and S Sport Package ($6,000), bringing the total price to around $130,000.

Cargo capacity is generous, offering 31 cubic feet behind the second row and up to 61 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. While strictly a two-row SUV, the SQ8 seats five passengers in supreme comfort. Warranty coverage includes four years or 50,000 miles for both limited and powertrain protection, though complimentary maintenance isn’t included.

Competitors include the Porsche Cayenne, BMW X5M, BMW X6M, Mercedes-AMG GLE, and Jaguar F-Pace SVR — all strong contenders in the performance SUV arena. However, the Audi SQ8 stands apart with its combination of elegant design, everyday usability, and a thunderous V8 that never feels excessive.

Pros include the potent 500-hp engine, exceptional cabin quality, and a seamless blend of luxury and athleticism. On the downside, storage space is limited and the absence of a third row might deter larger families. Yet for those who value refinement, speed, and technology in equal measure, the 2025 Audi SQ8 Prestige is an irresistible choice.

Starting at $97,600 and reaching $104,900 before options, this SUV delivers a commanding experience that rivals vehicles twice its price. The 2025 Audi SQ8 is not just a performance SUV—it’s a masterclass in balance, proof that you can have power, prestige, and precision all in one stunning package.



