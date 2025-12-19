2025 Acura ADX AWD A-Spec Advance: Acura's Affordable Answer to Luxury Crossovers

The 2025 Acura ADX AWD A-Spec Advance enters the luxury compact crossover market with a bold mission: offer the styling, tech, and driving refinement of premium European rivals—at a far more accessible price point. With a starting price of $35,000 and a fully loaded A-Spec Advance trim topping out at $45,950, the ADX delivers high-end design and features without the inflated badge tax.

Positioned as Acura’s new entry-level crossover, the ADX doesn’t feel stripped down or basic. In fact, Acura allows buyers to personalize their ADX with more than 40 available accessories, adding customization that rivals typically reserve for higher trims or separate performance models.

Despite its approachable price, the ADX brings a confident chassis and a well-tuned suspension that helps it stand toe-to-toe with more expensive competitors like the BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Volvo XC40.

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter turbocharged and intercooled engine delivering 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a CVT and available all-wheel drive ($2,000 across all trims), the ADX provides a composed driving experience.

Standard metal paddle shifters and Acura’s Integrated Dynamics System offer four selectable drive modes, with a customizable fifth mode included in the Advance Package. While its 0-60 mph time of 8.0 seconds won’t win drag races, it delivers solid performance for daily driving. Fuel economy is respectable at 27 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 28 mpg with all-wheel drive.

The ADX’s ride quality is enhanced by its sport-tuned suspension and rigid body structure. Acura engineered this crossover for fun-to-drive dynamics, and it delivers. While the CVT can make the power delivery feel sluggish under harder acceleration, most drivers will find the experience refined and responsive enough for everyday use.

Inside, the cabin seats five comfortably. Front occupants benefit from heated and ventilated seats, a 12-way power-adjustable memory driver’s seat with lumbar support, and a 4-way power passenger seat. The A-Spec Advance trim adds premium comfort touches, such as a heated steering wheel and a panoramic moonroof.

Technology is another strong suit. A 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit digital instrument display is standard, along with a 9-inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The A-Spec Advance trim further upgrades the experience with a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and Beosonic one-touch sound control. Other standard or available features include built-in Google, Alexa, a wireless charging pad, and a multi-view camera system.

Safety is handled by the AcuraWatch suite, which includes standard automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, and lane-keeping assist. These advanced features make the ADX competitive not just in comfort and styling, but in peace of mind as well.

Cargo space is practical with 23 cubic feet behind the rear seats and up to 54 cubic feet with them folded down. The power tailgate with Walk Away Close is a nice touch, especially when your hands are full.

On the outside, the ADX leans into youthful energy. The Diamond Pentagon grille, sculpted hatch, rear spoiler, and dual exhaust finishers make for an aggressive but refined look. The A-Spec sport appearance package includes 19-inch aluminum wheels, LED fog lights, and front and rear underbody spoilers, giving the ADX a more athletic stance.

Acura’s limited warranty covers four years or 50,000 miles, with a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty and complimentary maintenance for two years or 24,000 miles. That’s a strong ownership value proposition for a vehicle that already undercuts many of its competitors on price.

The 2025 Acura ADX is not without its downsides. The CVT can dull the driving experience somewhat, and there’s no hybrid or electrified powertrain option at launch. But overall, it’s a compelling choice in the premium compact crossover segment.

With confident styling, strong standard tech, and the availability of all-wheel drive across the lineup, the ADX makes a strong case for buyers looking for luxury without the luxury markup. It competes directly with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Genesis GV70, Porsche Macan, and Mini Countryman JCW—and for the money, it punches well above its weight.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/Gw48jvnKge4

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Looking for more automotive news? https://www.CarCoachReports.com

Listen to The Drive Car Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedrivecarshow

_______________

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.