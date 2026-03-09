Technical Deterioration: Risk Management Is Key

The S&P 500 closed at 6,740 on Friday, its lowest level since mid-December, as technical deterioration, collapsing payrolls, and $100 oil converged on the charts. Every major moving average has broken. Here’s what comes next.

The S&P 500 closed at 6,740.02 on Friday, down 90.69 points or 1.33%, capping a week that delivered the index’s worst performance since mid-October and its lowest closing level since mid-December. The technical deterioration that had been building beneath the surface for weeks is now impossible to ignore.

With the Dow off 453 points, the Nasdaq down 1.59%, the Russell 2000 shedding 2.33%, and the VIX surging 24% to close at 29.49, Friday’s session carried the unmistakable signature of institutional distribution, not a garden-variety pullback. But the headline risk merely accelerated a breakdown we have discussed over the last few weeks.

“Technically, the market looks weak, as shown in the chart below. Momentum continues to fade along with Relative Strength. Furthermore, the market has been making lower highs as of late and is threatening to break important support at the 100-day moving average.”

Chart updated through Friday.

On Friday, the market did indeed break support, and selling pressure accelerated. The catalyst cocktail was potent: February non-farm payrolls shocked at negative 92,000 against expectations of positive 70,000, unemployment ticked up to 4.4%, and WTI crude broke above $90 per barrel to post a 35% weekly gain, the largest since oil futures trading began in 1983, as the Strait of Hormuz effectively shut down amid the escalating US-Iran conflict.

But the macro headlines merely accelerated a breakdown the charts had been telegraphing since the failed all-time-high attempt at 7,002 in late January. The technical deterioration is now the story, and risk management is the only rational response.

Systemic Breakdown

The most critical development is the systematic breakdown of every short-term moving average. The S&P 500 has been trading below its 50-day moving average at 6,838 since February 27. On March 5, it cracked the 100-day moving average near 6,835.

Friday’s close at 6,740 now places the index roughly 100 points below that entire cluster. With the broken averages now converting from support to resistance. Of the 12 moving average signals we track, 10 are on a sell signal. A degree of alignment that does not occur in routine corrections.

The 20-day moving average has also crossed below the 50-day. The “death cross” adds additional resistance and increases selling pressure on rallies. As Pink Floyd notes, it’s “another brick in the wall” of the deterioration since the market’s high of 7,002.

Notably, the 200-day moving average, now approximately 6,582, looms as the final line of defense. Historically, when the index trades below its 100-day average during a period of rising oil prices, the probability of mean-reverting to the 200-day average increases significantly.

The weekly chart structure reinforces the bearish case. As shown, with the market trading at the top of its long-term bullish trend, the combined “sell signals” of the short and intermediate-term momentum indicators were last seen in 2022. With the long-term trend supports substantially lower, the risk calculus of equities is shifting away from investors.

The consolidation pattern and the market’s bifurcation were signaling that risk was building. The recommendation has been to reduce and rebalance risk over the last few weeks.

Failed bullish patterns are often more bearish than outright bearish patterns, because they trap committed longs who become forced sellers. The technical deterioration in the pattern structure has shifted the burden of proof squarely onto the bulls.

Key Levels to Watch

For longer-term investors, key support and resistance levels are worth watching. What the markets do next will determine whether the bulls can maintain control of the market.

Notably, the near-term story is not all bad. The 14-day Relative Strength Index is at 38.45, approaching oversold levels in absolute terms. More importantly, the RSI exhibited a textbook bearish divergence at the all-time high: price made a new peak, but momentum did not confirm.

We repeatedly discussed that divergence was the earliest signal of the distribution phase now unfolding. With the RSI not in oversold territory below 30, there is room for more pressure before a technical bounce becomes probable.

The MACD reading of -10.54 is also bearish, but approaching more oversold levels. The MACD line crossed below the signal line in late February while still above the zero line, a configuration that historically produces the highest-conviction sell signals. The histogram shows six consecutive deeper negative bars with no visible convergence, keeping downward pressure on markets near-term.

Bollinger Bands add a volatility dimension to the technical deterioration. After compressing to some of the tightest readings since October 2025, a classic squeeze formation, the bands expanded sharply to the downside.

Price is now three standard deviations below the 50-DMA and is a levels that generally support a reflexive rally. The squeeze resolution to the downside suggests volatility will remain elevated through mid-March, a timeframe that coincides with historical seasonal weakness and pre-tax-season liquidity drains.

Fibonacci, Volume and Breadth

Fibonacci retracement levels both confirm the market’s bearish break and confirm that downside risk has increased. From the current rallies’ April lows, the first retracement level is 6,515, which represents a 23.6% retracement from the peak.

If the market fails to hold those levels, we will be in a much more bearish “risk off” environment, with the next targets of 6,215 (38.2%) and 5,973 (50%) retracement levels becoming more viable.

Volume analysis confirms the technical deterioration is driven by institutional activity, not retail noise. The March 5 breakdown through the 100-day moving average occurred on volume roughly 20–25% above the 20-day average, the signature of conviction selling.

The volume profile’s Point of Control for the past 90 days sits near 6,860–6,900, meaning the bulk of positions accumulated during the consolidation phase are now underwater. That overhang creates additional selling pressure as trapped longs reduce exposure.

Market breadth has been deteriorating beneath the surface for weeks. The Magnificent Seven divergence was an early warning that the rally was narrowing to a dangerous degree, and as noted in the “Business Cycle Narrative,” the rotation to defensives is a late-cycle characteristic that the current correction is forcing investors to confront.