Trump to Empower Middle Class via Online Education

In today’s learning landscape, access to quality education an e-learning remains the key to unlocking countless opportunities for American families. Yet, for many middle-class families, the dream of attaining a college degree is hindered by soaring tuition costs, geographical limitations, and rigid schedules.

Online education has emerged as a transformative solution, offering a lifeline to these families. With 25 years of experience as an online professor, teaching over 300 courses in business and law and winning various awards and accolades, I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of e-learning to change lives. It has been both a privilege and a joy to be at the forefront of this educational revolution, enabling students and executives from all corners of the globe to achieve their aspirations.

With the internet, the recruiting of qualified students would be easy and would probably become the most diverse university on earth in a short period. As AI or Artificial Intelligence is dominating with educational innovation, the newest AI learning tools have the ability to help build the “American Academy” college in a matter of months rather than years. From 1998 until now, I have taught thousands online, using various EdTech platforms, seeing the global innovation of education tools, and I have published dozens of books and articles on success innovation in the last 20+ years.

Unlike Obamacare, which just acts like an overpriced HMO, jacks up prices and takes a commission off of the top, the American Academy would actually reduce the debt burden of the middle class by up to a trillion dollars over the next 10 years. Here is what might happen with President Trump’s American Academy and Trump’s affordable education movement.

A Proven Solution for Middle-Class Families

Online courses and diplomas provide a unique value proposition for middle-class families seeking accessible and affordable education. These platforms eliminate many traditional barriers, such as the high cost of physical infrastructure, allowing institutions to deliver world-class education at a fraction of the price. Parents no longer have to worry about expensive campus housing or long commutes; instead, their children can study from the comfort of homes. Flexibility is another game-changer, enabling students to balance education with work or family commitments.

For middle-class families striving to improve their circumstances, online “government sanctioned” education offers a proven path to upward mobility. These days, degrees earned online carry the same academic weight as those from traditional institutions, leveling the playing field and opening doors to careers that once seemed out of reach. However, an e-learning student is better equipped to work online and collaborate from anywhere in the world.

The Revolution in Online Education

The technological advancements of the past decade have radically transformed the landscape of online learning. Building an online university today is not only feasible but remarkably cost-effective. With the integration of EdTech, global accreditation options, and cutting-edge AI tools, what once required tens of millions of dollars and years of planning can now be accomplished in mere months.

Recently, while testing online educational AI technology, I was astounded by its capabilities. In just one day, I developed a comprehensive college-level management course. This course included free digital textbooks, chapter instructions, quizzes, exams, assessments, and other critical components. What previously took months of manual labor was completed in hours, thanks to AI-driven tools. This demonstrates the incredible potential of technology to democratize education, making it more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Additionally, innovations like text-to-video technology allow educators to create high-quality instructional videos and vignettes. By feeding well-crafted screenplays or lectures into AI, institutions can produce engaging and professional lectures without the need for expensive filming equipment or production crews. These advancements are not just conveniences—they are essential tools for creating scalable, high-quality educational content.

Best for ADA, Families and Heartland America

E-learning is uniquely suited to meet the needs of diverse groups who often face barriers to traditional education. For individuals with ADA disabilities, online education provides accessible tools such as screen readers, captioned videos, and customizable interfaces that cater to a wide range of needs, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities. Further, the technology immediately transforms audio and lectures into text class notes.

Stay-at-home parents and caregivers for the elderly can seamlessly integrate learning into their demanding schedules, accessing courses at their convenience without sacrificing their responsibilities. Road warriors—those constantly on the move for work—benefit from the flexibility of mobile learning platforms, allowing them to study anytime, anywhere.

Rural students, often underserved by traditional educational infrastructure, can access the same high-quality resources as their urban counterparts, bridging geographical divides. E-learning’s adaptability makes it the perfect solution for those seeking empowerment through education, regardless of their circumstances.

A Fulfilling Journey as an Online Educator

For me, teaching online is more than a profession; it is a deeply fulfilling hobby that aligns with my passion for education and innovation. Over the years, I have designed and delivered hundreds of online courses that have impacted thousands of students worldwide. This work has allowed me to connect with learners from diverse cultural and professional backgrounds, enriching my perspective while empowering them to achieve their dreams.

As a Subject Matter Expert (SME) and a pioneer in graduate law school online programs, I have always sought to uphold the highest standards of quality in e-learning. The satisfaction of knowing that my efforts have helped countless individuals advance their careers and improve their lives is immeasurable.

For over 20 years, I have engaged in discussions with some of the brightest education thought leaders, exploring the transformative potential of technology in democratizing education to create an American Academy. These conversations always carried a common vision: that the greatest experts in the world would one day deliver exceptional courses nationwide and globally to military and foreign service members etc., directly to those who need them the most.

Today, I can confidently say that this vision is not just possible—it is happening. With the advancements in EdTech, artificial intelligence, and global collaboration, we stand at the threshold of an educational revolution that promises to make quality learning accessible, affordable, and engaging for all.

The Unlimited Potential of EdTech and AI

One of the most exciting developments in education technology is the ability to create teaching avatars powered by artificial intelligence. Imagine an avatar representing the top professor from the oldest law school in the United States like William and Mary Law, delivering a lecture on constitutional law, or an AI version of President Abraham Lincoln offering insights into leadership and governance.

We could even reimagine historical figures like Pythagoras teaching advanced mathematics. These avatars, designed with cutting-edge AI and enriched with historical and professional knowledge, have the potential to inspire and educate in ways previously unimaginable.

This is no longer a concept confined to science fiction. Today’s AI tools can synthesize voices, teach in a British accent, replicate teaching styles, and even create lifelike visual representations. They can adapt to individual learning needs, ensuring personalized instruction that is both dynamic and effective. This creative genius of EdTech is boundless, offering educators and institutions the chance to reimagine the very structure of learning.

What we all creators must understand is that once you have an algorithm, platform, or creation code for one superb class, the code can be used and enhanced to create other outstanding courses in other subjects. The key is to create top quality courses based on existing accredited courses and programs of the highest standards. Basically, use the best existing accredited models, and use AI to create courses and programs that are even better than the existing programs.

A Vision Realized: National Learning Initiatives

The time has never been better to implement bold, ambitious projects like President Trump’s proposed "American Academy." This concept, aimed at providing high-quality, universally accessible education, is not only achievable but also relatively easy to establish given current technological capabilities. With the support of dedicated teams, passionate volunteers, and forward-thinking education commissioners, a nationwide platform could be built to connect students with world-class instructors and resources.

Such an academy could draw from the brightest minds across disciplines, offering courses in every subject imaginable. From pre-law and pre-med to engineering and the arts, this initiative could truly be a beacon of hope for those seeking better opportunities. The infrastructure to deliver these courses already exists, with AI tools capable of streamlining everything from curriculum development to content delivery.

Breaking Barriers to Access

One of the most significant advantages of EdTech is its ability to remove traditional barriers to education. Geographic limitations, financial constraints, and resource scarcity have long prevented many individuals from accessing high-quality learning opportunities. Online platforms, paired with AI-driven tools, now make it possible to deliver education to even the most remote corners of the world.

With my experience of receiving an accredited JD Doctor of Jurisprudence degree and an accredited MBA, my background as a lawyer includes about 140 hours of graduate school work and post-doctorate licensing admission in law, federal law, and securities. In these prior experiences, I have worked over the last 25 years developing curriculums, syllabi, courses, textbooks, programs, specializations, and so forth. However, the new courses supported by technology can be designed and delivered at a fraction of the cost of traditional programs, thanks to advancements in AI and instructional design technology.

This ensures that even those with limited resources can benefit from the expertise of top educators. Additionally, AI-powered translation tools and adaptive learning systems can cater to diverse populations, ensuring inclusivity and equity. This new American Academy could also hire former retired professors as Good Will Ambassadors, as professors emeritus, and SME Subject Matter Experts to review and even endorse courses.

The Role of Leadership in Education Transformation

Visionary leadership will be critical in bringing these innovations to life. It will require bold steps from policymakers, educators, and technology developers to ensure that the benefits of EdTech are realized on a national scale. Partnerships between government, private institutions, and education pioneers can create the synergy needed to advance platforms and institutions like the American Academy.

Moreover, the involvement of volunteers and education commissioners adds an element of civic engagement, fostering a sense of collective ownership and responsibility. This collaborative approach ensures that the academy is not just a top-down initiative but a grassroots effort to improve lives and communities through education. Further, the Congress should seriously consider passing a new Charter for the American Academy immediately.

The Path Forward

The future of education lies in leveraging technology to break down barriers and create opportunities for everyone, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Online colleges are uniquely positioned to meet the needs of middle-class families, providing affordable, low cost, and flexible pathways to higher education.

Institutions willing to embrace innovation can transform the traditional model of education, making it more inclusive and sustainable. The possibilities are endless: from AI-enhanced curriculum development to global partnerships that ensure charter, licensing, accreditation and credibility, the tools to build a world-class online university are readily available.

Conclusion: The Time is Now

For decades, we have dreamed of a future where education is a universal right, not a privilege. Today, technology has reached a point where this dream has become a brutal reality. The tools, platforms, and creative possibilities available to us now are nothing short of revolutionary. With the right leadership, vision, and collaborative effort, initiatives like the American Academy can usher in a new era of education that empowers middle-class families, supports underserved communities, and builds a brighter future for all.

Sadly, former president Barack Hussein Obama did everything in his power to prevent the growth of taxpaying universities that educate the underserved. Obama’s new rules deprived inner-city schools funds needed which hurt women and minorities the most with closures of many colleges. The good news is that online education has probably surpassed the effectiveness of traditional education as the end-user can focus on lectures, learning, and skills from anywhere in the world without commuting, wasting money, or wasting time.

As another benefit of the American Academy, we can get beyond race, religion, and ethnicity. This American Academy could be truly open and truly color blind further advancing our nation out of the lurid past of the Democrat Party and their legacy of segregation and Jim Crow. Overall, for a middle class or ethnic family to spend or borrow a million dollars to send 2 or three children to college for a general studies diploma sounds absurd, but that is what is happening.

Sadly, Obama just added trillions in loans to 43 million people to our national debt. Later, Biden and Harris tripled the debt burden and interest rates as interest on school loans went up 200% costing American families up to another $200 Billion dollars in interest fees hitting women and minorities the most. Thus, the time is now to slow or stop this undue burden on working families.

The time to act is now. Technology has given us the keys to unlock the full potential of education for anyone who wants it in the USA. All that remains is the will to move ahead and do it. These systems or platforms could be built within 12 months and be called the: Project Quantum Leap. These platforms could be launched with a few diploma programs that add up to a full degree. These systems could be made available where each state could have its own access and accounts to make courses available to citizens, and the federal government could have its own Federal University that markets to all citizens alike.

As one of the most prolific e-learning educators in the USA over the last 25 years, I have probably taught from 10 to 20,000 college, business, and law students. As a Commissioner for the White House Presidential Scholars, I acted as a judge selecting the top students from around the nation for the Presidential Medal of Excellence. I have served on University boards of directors, business school advisory boards for University of Colorado and Keller Business Schools, skills certification and quality boards, and standards committees for the ICE Institute for Credentialing Excellence.

With this experience as a lawyer, educator and Chancellor, I firmly believe that the US government can create new online programs quickly and also buy existing online colleges that offer essential learning such as nursing or technical skills while also launching new AI driven courses, diplomas and programs.

Even if American Academy needs onsite locations, there are so many schools and libraries shutting down these days, that the government can pick up a few locations at low costs. As our old acquaintance S. Truett Cathy from Chick-Fil-A illustrated many years ago, we can invest in your own college and educate the brightest and best for free.

As for accreditation, there are so many great accreditation agencies that would be happy to approve and endorse online education that is better than anything we have seen before. Further, if an American Academy is sanctioned by the government already, it does not need any accreditation from a lesser non-profit organization that does not pay taxes.

While there are a few of the typical commentators who don’t like any bold ideas by Trump, most all of these “so called” commentators have zero experience with e-learning, standards, quality, teaching, course design, EdTech, or personal financial planning.

As we stand on the cusp of an educational renaissance, President Trump has the will of the American people behind him. Trump’s mission to make higher education accessible to workers, middle-class families, women and minorities has never been more attainable. This could be a direct worker benefit to those who contribute the most to this nations’ productivity. With advancements in technology and the dedication of educators who believe in the power of e-learning, we can build institutions that empower students to achieve the degrees of their dreams and the jobs of the future. I am proud to contribute ideas to this movement and look forward to witnessing the continued evolution of EdTech and online education as a force for good in the world.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.