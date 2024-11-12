The Political Realignment & New Trump Movement

As the political climate in the United States continues to evolve, a significant realignment has occurred within the Republican Party. A few people quit, but massive numbers of libertarians, populists, conservatives, and Blue Dog Democrats came over for Trump.

For every one anti-Trump establishment Republican who defects, there are 20 more voters — struggling to make ends meet — who are furious with the current state of the economy and are aligning themselves with the pro-Trump libertarian movement. It is almost as if so many people hate RINOS that getting rid of them has made Trump’s party more attractive.

The new Republicans are voters who cannot afford the new inflation, higher rent & food prices, or extreme green energy related utility bills. People of all races and creeds have seen their children or grandchildren lose jobs and benefits to new migrants willing to work for lower wages.

This essay explores why the Republican Party is lucky to have expelled the globalists and how the new worker movement reflects a broader rejection of the failed leaders of the past and failed policies promoted by establishment Republicans and Democrats alike.

The Economic Realities Driving Defections

In today’s America, millions of families are struggling with skyrocketing costs of living. Inflation has made everyday necessities such as food, rent, and utilities unaffordable for a growing number of middle-class families. For every establishment Republican who criticizes the pro-Trump movement, there are several voters who are feeling the real consequences of economic hardship.

These are people who watch their paychecks shrink while prices rise, and they are looking for a political movement that acknowledges their pain and offers real benefits and solutions.

Pro-Trump Libertarians Versus Anti-Trump Establishment Republicans

The failed Anti-Trump establishment Republicans have been vocal in their opposition to the direction the party has taken under Donald Trump’s leadership for several years but are now finally defeated. These establishment figures, often more concerned with maintaining their positions of power than addressing the concerns of everyday Americans, criticize the populist shift within the party that focuses on workers.

However, for every one of these establishment Republicans who quits to become a democrat-socialist, there are 5-10 new voters who have grown tired of being ignored by the political elite.

These voters, who can’t afford to feed their families or pay their bills, see pro-Trump libertarians as the only political faction willing to address their struggles. As we now see, the pro-Trump CPL Conservative Populist Libertarian movement emphasizes America First policies, including strong national sovereignty, limited government intervention, affordable commodities, and an economy that prioritizes American workers over multinational corporations.

These voters recognize that the establishment wing of the party has failed to protect their interests, and they are aligning themselves with a movement that promises to avoid unnecessary wars, and restore prosperity and security.

A Grateful Republican Party: Embracing the Economic Pain of Voters

The Republican Party should celebrate the political shift taking place that has finally got rid of the biggest set of covert political traitors in our lifetimes. These people like Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney and little Bill Kristol were supposedly traditional conservatives, but it turned out that they were happy “controlled opposition” types.

These are the kinds of people who will send your children to a senseless war and have no idea what a gallon of milk or gasoline costs and don’t really care about the welfare of working folks.

In contrast, the new pro-Trump libertarians, who are flocking to the party in response to economic pain and disillusionment with the establishment, represent a powerful voting bloc. They are not wealthy elites disconnected from the realities of everyday life; they are hardworking Americans who are tired of watching their children lose jobs to migrants willing to work for less.

The fact that Trump won a majority of Hispanic men in the election is the biggest wake up call in 100 years. Voters are tired of being unable to afford basic necessities like rent, food, and healthcare. They are tired of political elites who talk about "global cooperation" while ignoring the economic struggles of their own citizens.

Everyone knows that there is about 1 billion people that would move to the USA this week if given the chance, but we all know that this mass immigration would undercut hard working women and minorities that are already here seeking the American Dream and upward mobility.

This growing movement is a direct rejection of both anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats who promote policies that hurt American workers. The pro-Trump movement understands that unchecked immigration and globalism are detrimental to the working and middle classes.

By securing borders, creating fair immigration policies, and reducing government overreach, this movement offers real solutions that resonate with voters who have been left behind by the political elite.

The Historical Reckoning: Democrats’ Legacy of Failure

In addition to the economic struggles of today, many former Democrats have defected from their party due to a growing awareness of its historical failures. The Democratic Party has long been complicit in promoting policies that institutionalized racism, such as slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation. While the modern Democratic Party attempts to distance itself from this history, many voters are recognizing that the party’s legacy cannot be ignored.

These defectors, many of whom have joined the pro-Trump libertarian movement, have realized that the Democratic Party has not been the party of freedom and opportunity that it claims to be. By embracing a movement that prioritizes individual liberty, free markets, and personal responsibility, these former Democrats are rejecting a political party that has failed to deliver on its promises. They are now supporting a movement that offers a real pathway to prosperity, both for themselves and for future generations.

A Stronger Coalition for the Future

With every anti-Trump Republican who quits the party, the pro-Trump CPL movement grows stronger. This realignment has created a more united and energized Republican Party that is focused on addressing the real concerns of American voters. Instead of catering to corporate interests and global elites, the party is now better positioned to represent the needs of working-class Americans who have been ignored for far too long.

This shift is not just about winning elections—it is about creating a lasting coalition that prioritizes American sovereignty, economic prosperity, and individual liberty. The pro-Trump movement represents the future of the Republican Party, one that is committed to addressing the issues that matter most to voters: job security, affordable living, affordable healthcare, quality education, and a government that serves its people.

Conclusion: A Grateful Public and a Realigned Republican Party

In conclusion, the public and the Republican Party should be grateful for the realignment and coalescing of a New-Republican Movement for the people. These voters are joining the pro-Trump movement because it offers real solutions to the issues they face, from securing jobs for Americans to addressing the rising cost of living.

Moreover, many former Democrats are leaving the Democrat party due to its historical involvement in slavery, Jim Crow, and segregation, recognizing that the pro-Trump CPL Conservative Populist Libertarian movement offers a more authentic path to freedom and opportunity. This growing coalition of defectors strengthens the Republican Party and positions it to better serve the needs of all Americans, ensuring a prosperous and secure future for generations to come.

In essence, a "Conservative Populist Libertarian" emphasizes freedom, tradition, and anti-elitism, combining elements of each ideology into a unique stance that seeks to protect individual rights, honor cultural values, and ensure political power is responsive to the people, not just to the elites or government institutions.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.