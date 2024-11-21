Trump's 10-Step Plan to Fire Corrupt, Deep State Fraudsters

In an older viral video, President Donald Trump outlined a 10-step plan aimed at "reclaiming democracy" and curbing what he perceives as deep-seated corruption within the federal government. [i]

After repeated assassination attempts, lawsuits using fake evidence, wiretaps, defrauded Judges, and taxpayers being ripped-off 200%-300% too much for rent & employees in Washington D.C., Leader Trump sounds like he is ready to save the U.S. economy, provide new benefits to the middle class workers, and trim the fat. With Trump winning the popular vote in a landslide, he seems more empowered than ever with a mandate from working families.

Recently, my family helped out at a local food bank, and the number of working families in need has tripled in the last 3 years. This is not a poor community, but the inflation has been a kick in the gut of the middle class. With 54% of Hispanic men supporting Trump, it is obvious that minorities simply don’t believe the slurs, hate, and propaganda coming from the “Old Confederate Democrat Party” or the democrat controlled obsolete-media any more. [ii]

Trump’s Agenda47 [iii], a set of proposals his campaign issued during the primary election, includes a war on deep state. "Trump announced a bold plan to return power back to the American people by cleaning out the Deep State, firing rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and targeting government corruption," the website says. Trump’s 10-point plan to dismantle the deep state and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption is clear and concise. Here’s a summary of his proposed actions: [iv]

· 1. Re-Issuing Executive Order on Bureaucratic Removal

Trump plans to restore presidential authority to remove bureaucrats who act against government transparency, promising to use this power assertively. From 2017-2020, there were countless government officials who engaged in insubordination and corrupt dealings. For example, Gen. Milley went behind the back of government and had secret conversations with Chinese officials. [v]

· 2. Cleaning Out National Security and Intelligence Agencies

He aims to overhaul departments he claims have been “weaponized” to prevent targeting of specific political groups. The fact that the government has gone after peaceful protesters, praying grandma’s, believers who are against infanticide, and jailed political dissenters, Trump may be able to remove the cancer from government this time.

For example, staged photos of boxes that were tampered with were given to a federal judge and maybe jurors also to attempt to prosecute President Trump. [vi] In general, anyone who intentionally uses fake evidence in court to defraud judges and juries can be put in prison under various tampering and fraud statutes. [vii]

· 3. Reforming the FISA Court System

Trump intends to address perceived corruption in FISA courts, aiming to prevent alleged abuses in warrant applications. Everyone knows that government agents were caught using fake evidence to overthrow Trump’s Government and to wiretap innocent campaign workers. Federal Judges are tired of getting defrauded and Trump seems determined to fix the fraud and sedition within the US government. [viii]

· 4. Establishing a Truth and Reconciliation Commission

A new commission would declassify and expose past government corruption, including "Deep State" activities, to increase public transparency. This Truth and Justice Commission may go beyond recent corruption and even analyze the crimes of Democrat leaders, corporations, churches, and universities in recent US history from slavery and segregation of the 1960s up to the Jim Crow that lasted until Bill Clinton’s presidency.

· 5. Cracking Down on Government Leakers

Plans include criminal charges against government employees who leak information, which he believes undermines government integrity. Government employees who intentionally leak private information for personal gain such as: education, tax, and health care information should be prosecuted an jailed. [ix] Moreover, misfit journalists like Rachel Maddow were caught on TV releasing private Tax information of a US citizens and this type of theft or fraud or privacy violations should be punished. [x]

· 6. Strengthening Independence of Inspector General Offices

Inspector General Offices would be separated from their respective departments to ensure impartial oversight and prevent them from allegedly shielding corruption.

· 7. Independent Audits of Intelligence Agencies

Trump wants Congress to create a system for continuous audits of intelligence agencies, to ensure they are not misusing their powers against citizens or political campaigns. It is apparent with the “Russia Hoax Government Overthrow Attempt” that there are people willing to knowingly use any form fake evidence to defraud judges and put people in jail for their own personal political benefit.

· 8. Decentralizing Federal Bureaucracy

To reduce Washington’s influence, he proposes relocating parts of the federal government to regions with what he calls patriotic communities, as exemplified by moving the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado. Economics 101 says that a job and office space in Kansas or Louisiana would cost taxpayers 1/3 rd the amount. [xi] Government is broke due to crony-capitalist-politicians willing to pay 5-10 times extra to their friends as a political kickback.

· 9. Banning Bureaucrats from Transitioning to Regulated Industries

Trump aims to prevent federal employees from taking positions in companies they previously regulated, addressing issues like the influence of Big Pharma. As an example, Bill Clinton was paid something like $15 million dollars to be an honorary chancellor of a for-profit college where people related to Laureate also received funds from the State Dept. [xii] In some nations, this would be called a kickback scheme punishable by prison. [xiii]

· 10. Pushing for Congressional Term Limits

Finally, Trump plans to advocate for a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on Congress members to reduce career politicians’ influence and promote government accountability.

Furthermore, Donald Trump’s Agenda47 outlines a comprehensive policy agenda aimed at addressing various national issues if he returns to office. Key proposals include a commitment to dismantling drug cartels, eliminating veteran homelessness, and halting welfare support for illegal immigrants to protect American families.

Trump also plans to establish the “American Academy” to offer an alternative in higher education funded by private university endowments and to support homeschooling families. His economic initiatives emphasize restoring U.S. auto production, reducing energy costs, and bringing pharmaceutical manufacturing back to America.

On trade, he seeks fairer practices and reciprocal tariffs, alongside using impoundment powers to reduce federal waste. Trump pledges to protect students from ideological indoctrination, advocates for military revitalization, proposes the death penalty for human traffickers, and aims to secure borders with measures like ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants. Additionally, he envisions a grand celebration for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Trump believes these steps will boost American productivity, save the middle class workers, shatter the overpaid Deep State, and restore a government that serves the people. Since Trump swept victoriously in every swing state and won the most impressive political comeback in over a hundred years, he has achieved a popular vote mandate and people need to wake up to the math and reality of his landslide election.

_______________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.

[i] https://www.newindian.in/trumps-10-point-plan-set-to-dismantle-the-deep-state-and-reclaim-u-s-democracy/

[ii] Trump makes massive gains with Hispanics nationwide and black voters in swing states: Exit polls

[iii] Agenda47 | Donald J. Trump

[iv] Will Trump's comeback reignite his war on the 'deep state'? - The Economic Times

[v] US Disgraced general Milley defends illegal 'secret' phone calls with China

[vi] The FBI Staged Photos Of Raid On Former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate Indicating They've Tampered With And Tainted Evidence

[vii] Tampering With Evidence - FindLaw

[viii] District of Connecticut | FBI Attorney Admits Altering Email Used for FISA Application During "Crossfire Hurricane" Investigation | United States Department of Justice

[ix] U.S. Privacy Laws – EPIC – Electronic Privacy Information Center

[x] Is it Illegal for MSNBC Rachel Maddow to Publish Trump's Taxes? | Law & Crime

[xi] Why the US Government Should Be Decentralized | Newsmax.com

[xii] Dissecting Trump’s claim that State Dept. gave millions to company after it hired Bill Clinton | Kansas City Star

[xiii] Criminal Division | Foreign Corrupt Practices Act