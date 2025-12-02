12 Reasons Americans Prefer Populist Libertarians to Socialists

In modern American politics, economic frustration and social uncertainty often drive voters toward candidates who promise dramatic change.

While socialism historically has not solved any problems it claims to fix, many struggling citizens still see that conservative, populist, and libertarian candidates are the only advocates directly acknowledging their daily hardships.

Thus, we see a fusion or coalition of PLC — Populists, Libertarians, and Conservatives in the last 10 years.

Over the past months, the President has delivered historic achievements for the American people: a truly massive and comprehensive tax-relief package creating worker benefits and tax assistance for teachers, union members, and the self-employed.

In 2025, the USA has had the strongest border security in decades—saving trillions for states, cities, and working folks—ended various wars and conflicts, mandated fairness in sports and women’s protections, and ended DEI mandates.

To stop Biden’s record-breaking inflation, Trump has reduced: energy prices, immigration costs, war costs, and trade barriers, all forcing inflation to come down.

Trump enacted the biggest worker benefits, tax and regulatory fixes in American history, helped bring eight foreign wars and conflicts to a close, rebuilt and modernized our military, and crippled Iran’s nuclear ambitions creating a peace dividend for Americans.

This year alone, President Trump secured trillions of dollars in new investment flowing directly into the United States, making our nation the strongest and most attractive economy in the world.

He also delivered a major defeat to Democrats in their attempted shutdown fiasco, in which Democrats were caught defunding the SNAP food program for the poor, women, and minorities.

For years, our country endured attempted government overthrows, distractions with fake evidence, and more—while Comey, Tish James, and Bolton were indicted for various crimes.

America is winning for the people again — and bigger than ever before. Since Trump was elected, gas prices are down 50% in many states to under $2.20 per gallon. However, Trump is fighting Democrat-aligned bankers and the Federal Reserve, who have kept credit-card rates, auto loans, home loans, and student-loan rates 100% higher than all other progressive and civilized nations. [i]

Over the last five years, Americans have sadly learned that bad policies on energy, immigration, interest rates, health care, crime, and foreign policy create painful hyperinflation and high costs (food, rent, energy, health care, and insurance).

Below are ten reasons why an increasing number of voters will support a conservative populist libertarian coalition over a socialist—based on history, economic pressures, frustrations, and policy failures they experience.

1. Unaffordable Rent and Housing Costs from Immigration

Unfettered mass immigration has increased the population dramatically in the past decade. In booming cities, millions of new arrivals have intensified competition for limited housing, driving rents to levels ordinary workers can no longer afford.

Rather than address root causes, many politicians offer only slogans, leaving voters to believe that a socialist promising “rent control” or “free housing programs” might provide relief. Democrat-Socialists allow unregulated immigration, which raises rents and fees on women and minorities in big cities across the USA.

Thus, the majority of voters are against the socialist/Democrat illegal rent-hike strategy which only helps the slum lords and not the people. Immigration is a economic and democratic dead end because 750 million immigrants want to move to the USA right now where citizens would be cheated out of their birthright, pensions, healthcare and voting rights if too many people are allowed in over the next 10 years. [ii]

2. Overcrowded Hospitals and Emergency Rooms from Obamacare Failure, Drug Costs, and Immigration

Emergency rooms have become overwhelmed in many communities. Obamacare raised premiums and deductibles to the point where many Americans cannot afford ordinary care, pushing them to emergency rooms as a last resort.

A socialist candidate promising “free health care for all illegal immigrants” sounds outrageous to voters stuck with expensive, ineffective insurance that covers barely any medication or services.

Due to Obamacare, a large portion of healthy young conservatives and mostly white people have been forced onto Medicaid; thus, President Trump is expanding Medicaid for working folks this year to alleviate this problem caused by Obama. Obamacare is said to cause about 80,000 extra deaths per year among low-income workers who cannot afford preventative care. [iii]

3. Persistent Hyperinflation Under Failed Democrat Monetary Policy

For several years, inflation has stayed dramatically high. Food, fuel, housing, and basic goods cost far more than before—pressures exacerbated by a Democrat Federal Reserve aligned with banking oligarchs and Democrat spending priorities.

The value of working-family savings and Social Security benefits evaporated under Biden’s socialist, Russian-style inflation. When people feel the system no longer protects the value of their dollar, they demand alternatives—including populist libertarian promises of fair prices, low energy costs, and low inflation. [iv]

4. High Gas and Energy Prices Caused by Regulations

Gas prices remain elevated due to restrictions on oil exploration, bans on drilling, limitations on coal production, and a regulatory posture hostile to nuclear energy. Energy policy over the last five years reduced domestic supply while pushing expensive alternatives.

Voters suffering under high fuel costs may gravitate to a populist who claims energy should be “less regulated” or “allow free competition.” Since Trump has been in office for 12 months now, he has cut energy prices in half, and working folks can now afford travel and gasoline again.

5. Food Prices Rising Because Energy Costs Too Much

Food is transported, refrigerated, fertilized, and processed using energy. When electricity, gas, diesel, and heating fuel become expensive, food prices inevitably rise along with costs of packaging. After years of elevated costs, families are suffering.

A Republican who is a CLP Conservative Populist Libertarian who promises freedom, competition, lower energy costs, lowering fees and taxes on food and delivery, “innovating food distribution” may solve the food inflation issues. Sadly, Beef and pork prices are up over 100% since Biden was elected.

6. Pharmaceutical Prices Out of Control

The Affordable Care Act is a socialist style system that was supposed to reshape the drug market by creating subsidies, exemptions, and complex billing systems. In practice, Americans pay dramatically inflated prices under Obamacare for no reason except that there is so much grift and artificial pricing.

Voters furious about paying double for the same prescription might turn to a populist who promises online and international drug importing. President Trump has accurately stated that Americans pay 2–10× more than citizens of other nations for the same drugs. A conservative, populist or libertarian would open the system so all people can buy online.

7. Tuition and Education Costs Driven Up by Unlimited Student Loan Access

College tuition exploded because federal student loan programs allow tax-exempt universities to charge whatever they want. Schools—mostly run by progressive administrations—raise tuition, hire layers of administrators, and advertise degrees with questionable career outcomes.

Students now graduate with hundreds of thousands in debt owed to nonprofits that don’t pay taxes. A CLP Conservative/Populist/Libertarian who vows to lower loan rates, provide free online college, “cancel student debt after 20 years,” or make community college free resonates with those trapped in the system.

8. Crime Increasing While Police Departments Are Weakened

Crime has surged in many cities, escalating insurance costs and risk-management expenses. The Defund the Police movement by democrats, budget cuts, political pressure, and demoralization have hollowed out peace officer teams and police forces.

Faced with rising homicide, theft, and urban decay, voters gravitate toward a Trump style Populist who promises high-tech security and community policing, aiming to make schools, transport, parks, and downtowns safer.

9. Economic Anxiety Creates Hunger for Anyone Promising Relief

After four years of rising costs, diminished purchasing power, and unstable employment, Americans feel genuine desperation after Harris and Biden’s defeat.

They are less interested in ideology and more interested in affordability, freedom, and survival. When a conservative populist libertarian pledges to limit immigration, lower democrat fees, reduce demand, lower crime, lower insurance, reduce rent, or provide government-funded food and medical care, it resonates with financially strained households.

This all allows citizens and small companies to compete again effectively. Even as Trump canceled taxes on tips and overtime, the Democrats have now secretly levied taxes on tips upon women, minorities, and union workers. [v]

10. Confusion, Disillusionment, and the Appeal of Radical Solutions

Ultimately, people vote for “peace-and-prosperity” Trump populists because they feel abandoned by socialists, Democrats, elites, and the political establishment. When a party fails to address housing, health care, inflation, crime, and debt, a candidate offering bold, simplistic solutions becomes appealing.

Even if voters question feasibility, promises of immediate relief—cheaper rent, cheaper food, free health care—can seem irresistible. By reducing government, reducing immigration, lowering crime, lowering debt burdens, and boosting commerce, the government can pay for these worker benefits.

11. Constant Spying, Lawsuits, and KGB-Style Surveillance

Freedom-oriented working families are sick of being wiretapped, surveilled, and having bank accounts or social media shut down. Americans want to live in peace. James Comey, Rosenstein, and others who were authorized by Obama-era leaders were caught using fake evidence to wiretap Trump and countless others.

Senior FBI and DOJ leaders used FISA warrants based on the “fake evidence Steele dossier.”

The Inspector General found the applications contained serious errors, omissions, used fake information, and withheld facts. Criminal intent was proven, as one FBI lawyer was convicted for tampering with evidence to obtain wiretaps and nobody was sure of the countless numbers of democrats that either knew or should have known about the wiretaps.

This Nixon- and Putin-style behavior pushed young voters away from national-level democrat-socialism. If a freedom-loving populist tackles privacy, safety, unaffordable costs, immigration, crime, health care, energy, and food prices, the socialist & communist scams become unnecessary.

12. Wars, Conflicts, and America First

Americans saw Bush and Obama waste $7 trillion overseas in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and elsewhere. It is time for Americans to receive those resources to shore up Social Security, Medicaid, and protections for working families. Wars consume enormous resources, and voters resent money diverted from domestic needs. This pattern has repeatedly fueled Trump’s victories and populism, which emphasizes reinvesting national wealth in its citizens. [vi]

Conclusion

Populism in the United States traces its origins to the presidency of Andrew Jackson, who is widely regarded as the founder of American populism. Jackson’s rise in the 1820s and 1830s established a political movement that championed the interests of ordinary citizens over entrenched elites.

His appeal rested on broad support from frontiersmen, workers, and rural communities, while his opponents among the established political class condemned his background, ethnicity, his wife, methods, and policies.

A century later, a second major populist surge emerged under Louisiana Governor and U.S. Senator Huey Long, whose programs for education, infrastructure, and social services reflected his effort to ensure that Louisiana’s wealth benefited its own citizens rather than outside corporations or federal interests.

Long’s influence helped shape national political debates during the Great Depression and contributed to the policy environment surrounding the New Deal.

In the decades that followed, populism reappeared in new forms through political figures such as Ross Perot, Pat Buchannan, and Donald Trump—each drawing substantial support by speaking directly to economic anxiety, national identity, and the frustrations of working- and middle-class voters.

Over history, the Republican Party—originally formed from anti-slavery, working-class, and progressive factions in the mid-19th century—gradually shifted toward a coalition prioritizing economic nationalism, domestic stability, and skepticism toward foreign intervention. As older political leaders leave the stage and new ones rise, the populist tradition that began with Jackson continues to evolve and remains a significant force shaping both major American political parties.

Since socialism failed in National Socialist Germany, North Korea, Cuba, and elsewhere, the natural antidote to failed socialist policies is a modern — Conservative Populist Libertarian Coalition grounded in productivity, fiscal sustainability, conservation, freedom of creativity, innovation, and human capital.

The rising interest in conservative populism is rooted in its economic success. From Andrew Jackson to Ronald Reagan, from Pat Buchanan to Donald Trump, compassionate populism focused on workers, productivity, personal freedom, and putting citizens first has consistently strengthened the nation. Traditionalist populism has succeeded every time it has been implemented, while NAZI style National Socialist and Communist ideology has repeatedly failed.

Ultimately, the economic pain millions of Americans feel—and the belief that traditional leftist politicians have stopped listening—has created a new opening for republican backed populist movements with a working-family focus.

When citizens face unaffordable rent driven by unchecked immigration, health-care chaos caused by flawed socialist policies, artificial inflation created by a Democrat-aligned Federal Reserve, high energy costs from failed green initiatives, student debt fueled by endless subsidies and poor banking policies, rising crime from defunded police, and crushing city taxes—then the promises of a nationalist-populist begin to sound like hope.

Sadly, leftist extremist policies have hurt women and minorities the most with soaring rents, insurance, health-care costs, and food prices. Some wonder whether cities like San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York can survive the trajectory they are on.

In sum, the reason rent, food, insurance, and health care are unaffordable is that Biden and Harris doubled the debt burden on the working poor by raising interest rates, doubled energy and gas costs through misguided green policies, and increased crime with “defund the police” scams.

More critically, Democrats allowed 10–20 million migrants into the USA which: 1) raised housing costs which gave slum lords extra profits 2) crowded out emergency rooms (boosting Big Pharma profits) 3) overwhelmed public schools and teachers, 4) drained the SNAP program 5) and drove crime-related insurance costs to record levels. And the final blow: 6) Democrats secretly issued approximately 4 million Social Security numbers to undocumented immigrants, jeopardizing the stability of Social Security by bankrupting the future funds for people that already paid in over the last 10, 20, 30 years. [vii]

The challenge for the nation is to provide real solutions before desperation pushes more voters toward policies that may worsen the crises they seek to escape.

With immigration shut down and priorities realigned, Trump and the coalition of conservative-populist-libertarian leaders have the resources to start caring for the citizens who are already here working and contributing to society. The populist who understands these principles will control the Peace Dividend that can ensure a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for the American family.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD), and an MBA from ABA and AACSB Accredited programs. Mentz is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, EdTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 25 ranked law schools in the USA and is founder of the ChE Chartered Economist ® certification & education programs. George Mentz has served as a White House Commissioner, and has served the Civil Service Commission for Police and Fire and the Airport Commission (Home of Space Force). Comm'r Mentz is one of the few lawyers who has ever earned Wall Street Firm licenses of Series 7,63, and 65 , served as a Judge for the ABA, has led civil litigation cases in fraud and defamation, as well as testified as an expert in FINRA/NASD financial arbitration

