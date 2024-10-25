It's Productivity Stupid – Time to Lessen Middle Class Burdens

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

Burdensome Middle Class Fees and Taxes Constitute Economic Discrimination

In 2015, I wrote that special taxes on overtime, Social Security and taxes on hard earned income like tips should be eliminated and I have reiterated that point over the years in publications. [i] Most would agree that raising taxes on seniors, waiters, and overtime pay is dumb and evil.

One of the core drivers of a prosperous society is productivity.

Yet, policies that punish those who strive to achieve more, work longer hours, or contribute extra to their communities are not just unfair — they're counterproductive.

By eliminating taxes on Social Security, overtime pay, and tips, we can boost worker productivity, happiness, and foster a culture that rewards excellence.

In a system where discrimination is illegal, it is ethical and fair to extend benefits and higher pay to those who contribute more at work or in society.

Taxing individuals at higher rates because they work harder is not only bigoted but undermines their motivation to excel.

Furthermore, local taxes upon working families and the working poor has reached new heights ranging from 25-35 percent total and that does not include federal taxes to the IRS.

Sadly, taxing the people with hidden fees and sales taxes has reduced productivity as working people cannot afford to be more productive and invest in family: education, investments, small business, technology, and health. [ii]

It's my humble opinion that the new taxes and fees that have been created over the last 20 years have sucked much of the GDP and productivity out of the economy throughout the United States.

Moreover, the failed energy policies and unnecessary wars have raised the cost of living in the USA by 30% in just three years hitting workers, minorities, and retirees the hardest.

Also, the free untaxed "public assistance" dollars that flow into the economy have created massive artificial inflation as it creates fake competition for goods and services with taxpayer dollars driving up costs of food, rent, healthcare, education, housing, utilities, and everything else.

Punishing Hard Work Is Harmful

Take the example of a person with a disabled child.

If this individual chooses to work overtime to afford better medication or therapy for their child, why should they be penalized with higher taxes on that additional income?

This person is sacrificing personal time and exerting extra effort for a cause that matters deeply to them.

Yet, the tax system imposes a higher burden on their overtime pay, essentially punishing them for their diligence. How can this be considered fair or productive?

Years ago, I wrote about these issues hoping that either Biden or Trump would embrace them, and only Trump has championed the working class in this movement.

If we want a society where people are incentivized to work harder, pursue excellence, and contribute more to the economy, our tax policies must reflect this.

Instead, the current tax structure penalizes those who are doing just that — working harder to improve their lives and the lives of their families. [iii]

The Case for Ending Taxes on Social Security, Overtime, and Tips Is a Strong One

When workers know that their extra efforts will not be eroded by higher taxes, their motivation and productivity naturally increase.

If overtime, tips, and Social Security benefits were exempt from taxes, people would be more inclined to work additional hours, provide better customer service, and take on roles that benefit society.

This isn’t just about improving individual lives; it's about boosting the economy and creating a culture that values hard work and excellence.

In 2015, I wrote an economic analysis about why Americans should eliminate these progressive tax rates on the middle class and working poor. This idea was sparked by a case that went to the Supreme Court, which ruled that lifetime federal judges would not have their Social Security taxes raised. If federal judges — who are already well-compensated — shouldn't face these tax hikes, why should teachers, waiters, and workers on the ground?

The hardworking middle class deserves the same relief from oppressive taxation.

Incentivizing Excellence Is Ethical, Fair

The notion that allowing benefits for those who contribute more is somehow unethical or discriminatory is misguided. Just as it's unethical to discriminate based on race, gender, or background, it's ethical to reward those who go above and beyond in their work.

Providing greater benefits to individuals who contribute more does not violate principles of fairness. On the contrary, it creates an environment where people are encouraged to excel.

Our tax code should be a tool to motivate — not demotivate — workers. Encouraging excellence means making sure that those who are willing to put in extra effort are not penalized for it. It’s about creating a system that rewards those who contribute, whether through overtime work, tips, or by continuing to work past retirement age.

Progressive Taxation Is Misguided

The progressive tax system that taxes higher earners at greater rates is fundamentally flawed when applied to the working class and middle-income earners. When someone works harder, they are creating more value, not just for themselves but for society. Penalizing that effort with higher taxes disincentivizes productivity.

Moreover, these taxes disproportionately affect the working poor.

Tips, overtime, and Social Security benefits are crucial sources of income for many people in these groups. For instance, waiters and service workers depend on tips, and those nearing retirement count on Social Security benefits.

Overtime pay is often the key to financial survival for many families.

Taxing these crucial lifelines is not only unjust, but it also hinders economic growth by stifling the very workforce we rely on.

Sadly, most people who receive public assistance in the form of housing, health insurance, food, utilities, and education do not feel the impact of this last three years of hyperinflation and mismanagement.

America Must Compete Globally

10 Things that Democrats Tax Working Families On that Need to Be Fixed - Now.

Below are areas of life or expenses that help people work and be healthy that could be considered for eliminating, or for tax deductions, or made into allowable expenses for the working poor:

1. Taxes on Medicine and Prescription Costs – Out-of-pocket expenses for essential medications should be deductible to help alleviate the burden of healthcare costs.

2. Taxes on Diapers and Baby Supplies – Items like diapers, baby wipes, formula, and other childcare essentials should be deductible, as these are necessary for working families.

3. Taxes on Feminine Hygiene Products (Tampons, Pads, etc.) – Feminine hygiene products are a necessity and should be made deductible to reduce gender-related financial burdens.

4. Taxes on Birth Control and Family Planning Services – Birth control expenses, including contraceptives, should be deductible as they are essential for family planning and managing healthcare costs.

5. Taxes Cell Phones Used for Family and Work – Since mobile-phones are critical for communication in both personal and professional life, the costs of service plans and phones used for family and work should be deductible.

6. Taxes on Cable, Internet, Work-related Apps and Software – Applications and software that facilitate work, such as communication tools, productivity apps, or specialized software required for employment, should be deductible.

7. Taxes News Services and Subscriptions – Subscriptions to news services or industry-relevant publications that help individuals stay informed for work purposes should be deductible.

8. Taxes on Home Office Supplies and Equipment – Costs for home office supplies (e.g., paper, ink, desks, chairs) and equipment like laptops or printers used for work from home should be fully deductible.

9. Taxes Transportation Costs – Commuting expenses, such as public transportation passes or vehicle maintenance costs for doing any type of work, should be deductible.

10. Taxes Childcare Expenses – The cost of “at home” daycare or after-school programs should be fully expensed or deductible, as they enable parents to work, reducing the financial strain on families and helps with creating local jobs.

11. 300% increase in Debt Burden for anyone with a Loan – The Middle Class is getting ripped off with loans that can’t be expensed. Mortgage loans, auto loans, credit card loans, and student loans are abusive right now under President Joe Biden. Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris even tried to give some of the money back as the middle class was overcharged on government controlled loans in the last three years to the tune of $300 billion or more that could have been avoided.

Until Democrats and Socialists realize that their constituents are paying abusive fees, city taxes, state taxes, utility taxes and taxes on everything from cars to cable TV, they will not wake up.

For anyone reading this article, check your cable, electric, and phone bills.

Also check your airline tickets.

There are huge taxes on almost everything included in your bill.

My most recent dining experience included an "inflation fee" which is just another tax on the poor and most vulnerable in our great nation.

Trump is miraculously beating Harris with Latino voters by 11%, and the USA Today polling makes it obvious that the economic failures are hurting the Democrats with minorities like never before. [iv]

Furthermore, Trump is polling among Black voters 300% better than Romney and Bush ever did as the Black vote is positioned to move real support to a Republican for the first time since Nixon. [v]

In the interest of full disclosure, I volunteered and served in an economic advisory role for President Trump’s Winning Campaign in Colorado 2016, as I am a qualified wealth management professor and attorney and one of the first in America to earn a JD, MBA, Law License, and 3 FINRA licenses.

Yet, I must say that it's incredibly hard to get good ideas in front of top decision makers. [vi]

Furthermore, I've had great meetings with heroes such as U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and luminary economists.

Stephen Moore and I even published an article in the past.

Thus, it's possible to get good ideas considered by top people, but we must keep articulating good ideas over and over until they get traction.

And Finally . . .

By eliminating or reducing progressive taxes on Social Security, overtime pay, and tips, and other essential purchases for health and small business productivity, we can create a fairer, more industrious society, omne in which "main street" actually has more money to spend locally rather than all of our money going to Washington globalist bureaucrats.

In sum, "It’s about productivity, stupid!"

We need policies that encourage righteous effort, hard work, reward excellence, and create opportunities for all workers, so they can thrive.

If the super-rich don't to pay taxes on hundreds of millions of stock assets and federal judges are protected from tax hikes on Social Security [vii], why not extend the same fairness to the everyday workers who form the backbone of our economy?

Even Donald Trump pays his annual real estate taxes on his assets, let’s create a system that values productivity, not one that punishes it.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.

