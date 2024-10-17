Rethink the Front-Yard Placard to Inspire, Uplift

In many neighborhoods across the country, some small politically-tinged placards have been seen in front yards, proclaiming alleged values that the homeowners hold dear. These statements often reflect ultra-liberal ideals, promoting lofty but misguided ideals that lack ethical standards.

While these placards stem from a positive intention to build a more tolerant and equitable society, some have questioned whether the statements truly reflect knowledge of the complexity of the issues they aim to address. Upon reflection, we see room for innovation in these messages. By rethinking and refining these beliefs, we can elevate the conversation and move toward a more thoughtful, holistic vision of a better world.

In this short essay, we explore a new list of values that addresses the ethical and philosophical gaps often found in these well-meaning but sometimes oversimplified statements. This revised list not only embraces love, peace, and justice but also seeks to engage deeper ideas around diversity, ethics, and meaningful change. Let’s examine how this new list reflects a more balanced, insightful approach to the challenges of our time.

IN THIS HOUSE, WE BELIEVE:

LOVE RULES & LOVE WHOMEVER YOU WANT TO

Love is a universal force that transcends boundaries. By encouraging people to love whomever they choose in the highest platonic fashion, this statement emphasizes the freedom to express genuine concern and relationships, without fear of judgment or limitation. Love, in all its forms, is foundational to human happiness and understanding. MINDFULNESS OF OTHERS' BELIEFS IS VITAL TO PEACE

In a diverse world, peace can only be achieved by being mindful of differing beliefs. Understanding and respecting the views of others helps reduce conflict and build bridges between communities. Instead of imposing an ideology, we should cultivate a culture of thoughtful dialogue, awareness, and empathy. PEACE AND PROSPERITY DEFEATS WAR AND POVERTY

True progress lies in fostering conditions that promote peace and prosperity for all. While war and poverty continue to plague many societies, this belief asserts that long-lasting peace can be achieved when nations and individuals focus on improving the well-being of their people. ETHNIC LIVES MATTER REGARDLESS OF COLOR

This statement seeks to unify people across all racial, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds. Every nation and culture matters, and this belief moves beyond color, emphasizing the value of each individual based on their inherent worth as a human being, not their skin color or heritage. REAL HUMAN RIGHTS ARE FOR ALL RACES & CREEDS

Human rights should be universally applied to all races, ethnicities, and belief systems. This belief reaffirms that no group should be left behind when it comes to fundamental freedoms, and justice must be equal for everyone, regardless of their background. COEXISTING - THEOLOGY, PHILOSOPHY, AND SCIENCE CAN COEXIST

Rather than pitting science against religion or philosophy, this belief promotes the idea that these disciplines can coexist harmoniously. Each offers valuable insights into the human experience, and a holistic approach recognizes the role each plays in understanding the world. INNOVATION AND SUCCESS IS BETTER THAN CHANGE WITHOUT IMPROVEMENT

Change for the sake of change is not progress. True innovation involves thoughtful solutions that lead to success and improvement, rather than blind shifts in policy or practice. This belief encourages critical thinking and goal-oriented progress. FAITH WISDOM & BELIEF GOES BEYOND WISHING & HOPING

Faith is more than a passive wish; it’s an active, powerful force for personal and collective transformation. This statement underscores that real wisdom comes from applying faith and belief to take meaningful action, rather than merely hoping for a better future. Hope has been used as a tool to keep people needy by politicians. KARMA RULES - YOU DO GOOD AND YOU GET GOOD

This belief embraces the principle of karma: the idea that positive actions bring positive results. By doing good in the world, individuals can create a ripple effect that benefits everyone, reinforcing the importance of ethical behavior. LAW AND ORDER IS BETTER THAN SUFFERING AND CHAOS

Society flourishes when law and order are upheld. Without structure, chaos ensues, leading to suffering, fear, hardship, and instability. This belief recognizes that rules and justice systems are vital to maintaining peace and protecting the vulnerable. ENVIRONMENTALISM MEANS GROWING NOT JUST TALKING

Protecting the environment requires more than empty promises—it requires action. This belief promotes the idea that sustainability involves growth in practices and technologies that actively plant trees, reduce pollution in cities, and improve our planet, rather than just talking about the issues. REAL INCLUSION INCLUDES ALL CULTURES & ALL ETHNICITIES

Inclusion should encompass all people, not just specific groups. By promoting a truly diverse vision of society, this belief encourages genuine respect for all cultures and backgrounds, ensuring that no one is marginalized or excluded. REAL DIVERSITY IS ALL REGIONS, NATIONS & ETHNICITIES - RURAL, URBAN & GLOBAL

Diversity extends beyond race and gender—it includes geographical and cultural differences too. By recognizing diversity across rural, urban, and global landscapes, this belief encourages understanding among all communities, regardless of location. INFANTS & CHILDREN & ELDERLY MUST BE PROTECTED

Societies are judged by how they care for their most vulnerable. This belief affirms that infants, children, and the elderly deserve the utmost protection and care, as they represent the beginning and end of life’s journey. BOOST WOMEN'S RIGHTS IN ALL AREAS NOT JUST A FEW

While progress has been made in certain areas, women’s rights need to be expanded across all sectors of society. This belief calls for comprehensive action to ensure that women are treated equally in every aspect of life, not just in selected areas. ALL LAW-ABIDING HUMANS ARE LEGAL & BEAUTIFUL

This statement champions the dignity of all people who contribute positively to society. It challenges narrow definitions of legality and beauty, affirming that law-abiding individuals, regardless of background, are worthy of respect and acceptance. SAFE AFFORDABLE QUALITY EDUCATION IS VITAL

Education is the foundation of opportunity, and it must be accessible to all. This belief stresses the importance of providing a safe, affordable, and high-quality education to ensure a brighter future for every individual. IT TAKES A FAMILY & FRIENDS, NOT JUST A VILLAGE

While some speculate that it takes a village to raise a child, this refined belief emphasizes the importance of relationships, particularly family, networks, and friends, in providing the support necessary for growth and well-being. IMMIGRATION IS CRITICAL – RECRUIT THE BEST YOU CAN

Immigration is a vital part of any nation’s success, but it should be based on merit and contribution. This belief advocates for thoughtful immigration policies that recruit talented, law abiding, driven individuals to strengthen the fabric of society. WE PUT ETHICS AND EQUANIMITY BEFORE MERE EQUITY

Justice is not just about surface-level equality but deeper ethical considerations. This belief prioritizes fairness and ethical treatment over arbitrary metrics of equity, focusing on a balanced and thoughtful approach to decision making and justice. THOUGHTFULNESS & COMPASSION ARE PARAMOUNT

At the core of all beliefs is the principle that respect, kindness and empathy are essential. Thoughtfulness and compassion should guide every action, decision, and relationship, fostering a more humane and understanding society.

Conclusion

The original placards in front of homes represent well-meaning ideals but often lack mindfulness and depth in their presentation of values. By innovating and expanding some key items from these placards, we have sought to create a more comprehensive, ethically sound set of beliefs that reflect the complexities of modern life.

This new list promotes love, justice, and peace while also valuing innovation, diversity, and personal responsibility. By embracing these refined principles, we can cultivate a world that not only speaks of change but embodies it with purpose and mindfulness, fostering growth and innovation in both individuals and society.

________________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.