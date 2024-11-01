American Workers Are Broke

A significant portion of Americans face financial challenges, with many living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Living Paycheck to Paycheck

In recent months research shows that approximately 63% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, indicating that a majority of individuals have little to no savings and rely entirely on their next paycheck to cover expenses. Citation: Zippia

Financial Strain and Struggles for Almost All Working Folks

Financial strain is not limited to low-income households. A survey by LendingClub found that 40% of individuals earning over $100,000 annually also live paycheck to paycheck. Citation: CBS News

Delinquency Rates on Various Debts

Delinquency rates, which measure the percentage of debt payments that are overdue, have been increasing across various types of debt:

In the first quarter of 2024, 8.9% of previously current credit card holders fell into delinquency, marking the highest rate since 2011. Investopedia

Approximately 8.0% of auto loan balances transitioned into delinquency over the past year. Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Mortgage Rates for workers has tripled. Rates are up 200% right now from about 3% to 9%. Monthly mortgage payments are extreme at this time.

: Mortgage Rates for workers has tripled. Rates are up 200% right now from about 3% to 9%. Monthly mortgage payments are extreme at this time. Student Loans: 40 Million families have student loans with the debt burden being 300% higher over the last 4 years. The government has overcharged families with school loans by 200-400 Billion dollars in the last 3 years. To be clear, Over the last three years, if the monthly interest rate on $2 trillion in student loans increased from 3% to 9%, borrowers would have paid approximately $429.2 billion more in interest. Thus, Biden and Harris took and EXTRA $10,000 dollars from every family with loans. (Investopedia)

Regional Variations in Delinquency

Delinquency rates vary across different metropolitan areas. For instance, in Greensboro, North Carolina, 26.8% of consumers are behind on credit card payments, while in El Paso, Texas, 24.8% are delinquent. Citation: LendingTree

Impact of Inflation and Rising Costs

Persistent inflation and rising costs for essentials such as housing, healthcare, and education have exacerbated financial strain for many Americans. Despite a resilient job market, these factors have led to increased debt and higher delinquency rates. Citation: Investopedia The enormous majority of Americans are worse off today than 4 years ago.

People on Public Assistance Don’t Even Know How Bad Things Are

With approximately 25% of Americans relying on public assistance programs—including food, housing, healthcare, and utilities—a significant portion of the population is shielded from the economic pain and pressures of inflation and job scarcity.

These free programs, essential as they are for supporting vulnerable groups, inadvertently affect the standard of living of working families, teachers, union workers, women and working minorities.

When individuals receive these free goods and services without the need to work, they are insulated from the rising costs of living that affect those outside the free network. This reduces the incentive to seek employment, contributing to a decline in overall workforce participation. As fewer people engage in productive work, GDP growth slows, since economic expansion depends on both labor input and productivity and this contributes to the national debt as well.

Moreover, increased demand from publicly funded consumption, without matching productivity, drives up prices for taxpaying families, furthering inflation.

This inflationary cycle impacts working families and taxpayers in medium to large cities hardest, as they face rising costs in housing, healthcare, food, utilities, heating oil, and other essentials.

Thus, while public assistance provides a vital safety net, over-expansion of these programs has lead to reduced GDP growth and inflation, placing economic strain on the rest of the population who is working and pulling the wagon. Furthermore, the people who are paying taxes are now burdened with expanded fees, interest, and costs on all loans that they hold which is bankrupting many families today.

As a note of caution to all new immigrants and migrants, each of you will be on the hook for a lot of money in debt once you become a citizen. Each new American citizen would inherit approximately $97,143 in national debt with $34 Trillion in debt and 350 million citizens.

If Trump is elected again, I sincerely urge the new administration to sit down with a new commission and panel of taxpayers, CEOs, union bosses, and governors to find ways to implement new benefits and new health care for taxpayers and workers.

Since unions can’t negotiate a penny more from suppliers, workers, shareholders, communities and customers, they government is the only stakeholder left who can provide any relief. City, state and local taxes are also pummeling the workers, and they must have relief, deductions, child care relief, health costs relieve, and potential expense deductions for any new business related activities or working from home. Remember, healthy workers increase national GDP.

Conclusion

The financial landscape in the United States reveals that a substantial percentage of individuals are living paycheck to paycheck and struggling with debt obligations. This issue spans across various income levels and regions, highlighting the need for comprehensive financial education and policy interventions to address the underlying causes of financial instability.

_______________

