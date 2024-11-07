15 Reasons Why President Trump Won

Earlier this week and also back in August of this year, I published a prediction that Trump would take over 32 states, win over 300 electoral votes, and bring his allies in the House and Senate to victory.

As an Economist for the winning Trump Campaign 2016 and later a White House Commissioner for Education , I could vividly see the failures of the economic policies over the last 4 years which were crushing the middle class. Very few believed me, but I had my reasons and my prediction was about as accurate as you could get without a functional crystal ball.

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election was a race defined by contrasting visions, contentious debates, and shifting political dynamics. As voters flocked to the polls, two starkly different candidates — former President Donald Trump who won his 3rd nomination and Vice President Kamala Harris who did not earn a single vote for the primary election — presented vastly different paths forward for a country grappling with economic failure, worker dissatisfaction, unnecessary wars, and a complex global landscape of bad diplomacy by U.S. Leaders.

Trump's appeal was rooted in his past record, a hard line stance on issues like worker benefits, immigration, and the endorsement of influential new-media voices such as Joe Rogan and Dan Bongino. Harris, on the other hand, leaned on her party and the current administration to promote policies on social issues, hoping to inspire a democrat-socialist coalition.

However, as the dust settled, Trump emerged as the clear choice for voters who pulled record numbers of union votes, teacher votes, and minority votes, while Harris struggled to overcome widespread discontent and trust issues. It is 100% obvious that the pain of the middle class finally got bad enough to abandon the democrats.

At this time, President Trump has won reelection in what is probably the greatest comeback in political history. Further, Trump appears to have conveniently won the popular vote, over 300 electoral votes, taken the Senate, and the House.

This article delves into the primary reasons that propelled Trump to another victory and the key challenges that caused Kamala Harris and Democrats to lose power, illustrating the defining factors that shaped this pivotal election outcome.

Reasons Why Trump Won the Election:

Proven Track Record: Many voters remembered Trump’s administration as a time of economic stability, with low unemployment rates and no new major foreign conflicts. This previous track record made him an attractive for reelection, especially when contrasted with current economic and international struggles of democrats to be successful. Support from Emerging Media Figures: Trump benefited from endorsements and coverage by prominent new voices in media like Dan Bongino, Joe Rogan, and Newsmax, who appealed to a younger and broader audience. These sources often provided a counterbalance to more traditional media narratives, helping him solidify support among independents and conservatives. Top Democrat Presidential Candidate Endorsements: Two powerful Democratic presidential candidates publicly endorsed Trump, which was viewed as a historic shift. The support from RFK Kennedy and Lt. Col. Tulsi Gabbard helped Trump boost credibility among moderates and undecided voters, signaling bipartisan discontent with the current administration. High-Profile Support Among Minority Leaders: Trump’s outreach included minority leaders who vocalized concerns about Harris’s heritage and questioned her authenticity. This created controversy, but for some, it fueled skepticism about her ability to represent all minority communities effectively. Immigration and Economic Strain: Trump capitalized on frustrations with immigration, linking it to issues like high rent and food inflation, particularly in large urban areas. With many hungry and unable to pay bills, untold numbers of minority voters felt these issues impacted their own job opportunities and quality of life, driving support toward Trump’s tougher immigration stance. Perception of Free Speech Defense: Trump’s focus on free speech and criticisms of social media censorship resonated with voters across the political spectrum. His own social platform and defense of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter (now "X") were seen as support for open discourse, in contrast to democrats being against freedom of speech and banning people’s social media accounts. Critique of Justice System’s Treatment of Republicans: Trump’s messaging around the Biden administration’s prosecution of misdemeanor offenses and jailing Republicans was impactful, especially among voters who viewed this as a Fascist-Communist abuse of power and an encroachment on individual freedoms. Foreign Policy Stability: Trump positioned himself as a force for global stability, contrasting his track record with the conflicts that have erupted under the current administration. His call for peace resonated strongly with those weary of foreign conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and renewed Middle East tensions. Court Influence – At some juncture, the courts in the states had to decide using basic logic to ban late ballots, ban unsigned ballots, and ban undated ballots and make a deadline for votes to be received. In 2020, it is clear now that late unsigned and undated ballots were counted by states, machines, or adjudicators which affected the elections. Economic Promises to Women and Minority Voters: Trump’s campaign message emphasized his intention to support American workers, pledging to prioritize citizens over recent immigrants who were seen as straining resources. This approach appealed especially to women and minority voters facing economic hardships. Trump’s Platinum Plan was definitely attractive to minority voters. Several Assassination Attempts – Trump proved himself as a man of action and courage after miraculously surviving bullet wounds from assassins. Libertarian Parties Endorsement – Trump was lifted up by Libertarian leaders across the USA. These types of endorsements helped Trump in some swing states. Other Reasons – Trump simply was viewed as more talented, more smart, and more qualified to deal with the economy, education, health care, diplomacy, and other key issues that democrat candidates. Education and Health Care – It seems that Obamacare has totally failed with emergency room visits at all time highs. Further, since COVID, many have discovered that the public school system is broken and needs repair. More to Come – We will write out another article about the key factors that propelled Trump and Republicans to take power in all 3 branches of government.

Reasons Why Harris Lost Support:

Leaders and Celebrities Said that Harris is Not Black - In September 2024, singer Janet Jackson made controversial remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris's racial identity. In an interview with The Guardian, Jackson stated, "She's not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian." When informed that Harris is of both Indian and Jamaican descent, Celebrity and Leader Jackson asserted, "Her father's white. That's what I was told." Because of this common perception of Harris’s ethnicity, many Black Voters switched to Trump as they did not see Kamala as somebody who would support black small businesses. Allegations of Anti-Semitic Views: Harris’s stance on Israel and other issues led to criticism from pro-Israel and Jewish communities, with some perceiving her as lacking strong support for Jewish interests, particularly amid rising concerns over U.S. involvement in the Middle East. At least 1 million Democratic Jewish voters may have switched sides allowing the house, senate and presidency to be taken by Trump. Negative Impact of Immigration on Low-Income Communities: Harris was seen as supporting policies that led to increased immigration, which many low-income voters believed contributed to rising rent and food costs hitting women and Blacks the hardest. Minority communities, in particular, staunchly claimed that these flawed policies hurt their own economic opportunities. Economic Foolishness and Inflation: Voters associated Harris and Biden with the struggles of high inflation, high debt burdens, and awful gas and utility prices under the Biden administration, and her defense of the Inflation Reduction Act did not resonate with those who continued to face high living costs. Wars, Conflicts, and Wasting Money Offshore – Millions of Democrats began to wonder why democrats were wasting billions of dollars in nations that most voters had never heard of rather than spending the money to help hungry children in the USA. Trump will probably solve the Ukraine conflict with 2 phone calls, while US diplomacy did nothing in the last 3 years. Meanwhile, we spent over 200 billion in Ukraine which could have paid off every credit card of everyone in the USA under 40 years old. Association with Leftist Globalist Media: Support from globalist media outlets in New York and Europe was a disadvantage for democrats. Voters viewed these sources as greedy or untrustworthy. Democrats reliance on these traditional media sources appeared disconnected from the realities of new media and independent voices. Kamala’s less that interesting interviews and lack of motivation showed Americans that Trump simply works harder and is more enthusiastic about the USA. Persecution, Prosecution, Perception of Fascist Authoritarianism: The Biden-Harris administration’s aggressive prosecution of misdemeanors, especially against Republicans, left some voters viewing them as fascist, communist, or authoritarian. This association created a sense of mistrust, especially among independents and moderate Republicans. Failed Immigration Policy: The record-breaking influx of 10-15 million migrants was perceived as taking away resources from American citizens, with minority groups feeling the strain. Trump’s promise to enforce immigration laws more strictly resonated as a corrective measure. Limited Public Engagement: Harris’s limited public appearances and media gaffes weakened her public image, leaving many feeling she had not clearly articulated her positions. Her restricted visibility was a particular disadvantage compared to Trump’s direct media engagement. Alienation of Traditional Values Voters: Harris’s progressive stance on several social issues left some traditional Democratic voters feeling alienated. Trump capitalized on this by positioning himself as a return to more conservative values. Disconnect with Black Voters: Harris faced challenges connecting with certain Black voters, partially due to questioning of her identity and heritage by some prominent minority leaders. This created a narrative that she was out of touch with some segments of the Black community. Lack of Appeal in Swing States: Harris struggled to win over voters in key swing states, where economic discontent was highest. Trump's messaging on job security and financial stability resonated more in these areas, leaving Harris unable to gain significant ground. Many swing states depend on oil and gas jobs, and affordable energy, and this hurt Kamala and Joe with the middle class. The 1960s Hippies Have Now Become 'The Man' – Many voters came out against Democrats because they have basically become the “The Man” that everyone hated in the 1960s. Thus, the party of revolution and fighting against elitism switched from 60’s liberals to Republican. Modern News Sources – With much of American turning off New York News and tuning in to podcasts, live casts, radio shows, cable shows, most of America can’t reconcile the propaganda coming out of New York with the reality on the ground on main street. Everyone on main street knows the economy sucks, but the news media in New York keep propping it up with fake jobs reports and phony economic broadcasts. For example, if the economy gets 100% worse, and then gets 10% better the next year, the economy is not better as it is still 90% worse and a failure. In the end, modern news sources and kitchen table issues trumped the lies, fraud and propaganda coming from the G-NN Globalist News Networks. Modern Media & $16 Billion Dollars Down the Drain – Democrats spent billions and had more money than Trump and republicans, but lost it all. Overall, the democrats lost the $16 billion dollar game of chess and basically got nothing for their money. In essence, democrats do not have a key understanding of modernized media and its power.

Conclusion

In the deeply devastated political landscape of middle-class suffering, the outcome of the 2024 election was influenced by key issues that resonated with American voters. Trump’s “battle tested” success rested on achieving certainty and renewed economic promises, with firm positions on immigration, and support from experts, celebrity and modern media voices, which captured the sentiments of those frustrated with the status quo.

Meanwhile, Harris’s campaign wasted billions of dollars money and ignored the economic hardship and immigration woes of America. The democrats continued to show signs of authoritarianism and globalist agendas such as promoting mask mandates, throwing people in jail for fake charges or even jailing people for cartoon memes. Sadly, while democrats prosecute people for cartoons or free speech, millions have died from poison drugs coming over the border and COVID, crime is at 50 year records, rape, suicide and murder are at all time highs and education and healthcare systems are broken. As a further kick in the gut of the middle class and working poor, democrats are ruining women’s sports by allowing men to compete which steals scholarships from minorities, blacks and Hispanics.

To make the contrast clear, I hope that democrats can one-day join conservatives to march against real problems such as: crime, murder, suicide, rape, drug death, and child molestation. As a tax-economist, author, law professor and CEO, I feel like I was one of the few educators that was 100% confident that Trump would make a comeback while many establishment folks were giving up. As the son of a WWII Holocaust Liberator, I sincerely felt that the voters would soon get tired of the democrats incessant use of fascist slurs in their failed and phony attempt to win an election. While democrats boasted of joy, Trump was promising to bring back the Golden Age and common sense.

Ultimately, this election reflects the priorities and values of a changing American electorate and underscores the critical issues that will continue to shape the nation's political future. A new golden age has begun with Trump winning the popular vote and the Senate and there has been a significant shift of workers, teachers, union leaders, young voters, women, Hispanics, African Americans, and minorities over to Trump’s New Republican Party.

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award-winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.