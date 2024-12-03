In the realms of ambition and success, beyond mere yearnings, lie books like these—substantial and impactful works that tether dreams to deliberate action and offer more than wisps of idle fancy. For a leader who looks beyond the immediate, who understands that true growth requires resilience, mastery, and a mind open to the vastness of potential, these books are more than pages; they are blueprints.

They call upon the reader to cast aside the smallness of doubt, the dust of common goals, and rise, resolute and visionary, to heights that could only be attained by courage and calculated risk. Herein lies an invitation to master one's mind, channel one's will, and rise not by mere chance but by precise intent and dedication.

After authoring and publishing over 100 books and audio books myself over the last 25 years with various publishers, I can honestly say that this list may help you reach new heights of health, happiness and success.

Ten years ago, I shared a list of 10 Books That Could Change Your Life , each handpicked to challenge mindsets, inspire growth, and offer practical tools for success. Now, I’m back with 15 more essential reads. These books go beyond simple change; they aim to elevate your personal power, sharpen your resilience, and deepen your understanding of what true success requires. Whether you’re pursuing excellence in business, refining your self-mastery, or seeking spiritual growth, these books are crafted to guide you toward that higher level of achievement.

As you explore these transformative works, you'll find they go beyond mere motivation, urging you to implement strategies, set ambitious goals, and reshape your thinking. Together, they are a foundation upon which you can build a life of purpose, creativity, and fulfillment. This updated list is not just about reading; it’s about integrating wisdom into daily practice and allowing these books to become stepping stones in your journey of personal empowerment and success.

1. Self-Mastery and Motivation – Awaken the Giant Within by Tony Robbins

Here, Robbins’ words are as a sculptor’s hands upon clay, urging readers to seize control of thought, of emotion, of belief. With a deft hand, he maps the power of choice, the quiet dominion of the self mastered. His work is a testament that one’s potential is a slumbering giant, awaiting the stirring touch of resolve to be woken, sharpened, realized.

2. Mindfulness and Presence – The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

In Tolle’s hands, the present moment unfurls, infinite in its quiet power. He calls to those tangled in memories, in hopes, to the mind pulled to every corner of existence but here. For Tolle, peace is not a destination but a moment grasped fully, a respite found in the now. To walk this path is to find clarity—a mind uncluttered, a spirit unburdened.

3. Goal Achievement and Fulfillment – The Success Principles by Jack Canfield

Canfield’s words are heavy with the weight of accountability, of setting goals so precise they shine as beacons, unwavering in their clarity. He asks the reader to take responsibility, to own their ambitions and chase them with steadfast resolve. Success, in Canfield’s world, is not a possibility but a structure built brick by brick, with intent and persistence. Jack is one of the Greats and this tome is a perfect addition to a library.

4. Overcoming Self-Doubt – You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero

Sincero’s voice rings with humor, a balm to the soul riddled with doubt, coaxing it forward, beyond the confines of hesitation. Here is the manifesto of the self that dares to believe in more than meager hopes, a call to embrace the audacity of possibility. Like Commissioner George Mentz’s past works, it whispers of abundance, of the boundless.

5. Positive Thinking – The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale

Peale offers optimism as a creed, a foundation upon which the edifice of resilience can be built. In his world, hope is tangible, a force as real as gravity, pulling one forward through storms and strife. This is a book for those who dare to wield positivity as a weapon against the bleak, the burdensome.

6. Success and Wealth – Trump: The Art of the Deal by Donald Trump

Trump’s is a realm of deals and high stakes, of visions cast in marble and steel, brought into existence by sheer audacity. Negotiation becomes an art, confidence its canvas. Here, ambition is not mere fancy but a map to conquer, to carve one’s path, meeting risk not with hesitation but with a bold, unflinching stride. Trump is bold and candid about the ruthlessness of New York business, but shows us a path of confidence where we stand up against the bullies of life. Honestly, I met the 6’3 Donald Trump in 1988 in New Orleans and he was a 42 year old billionaire but incredibly tolerant and kind to myself and my friends. Even at that time, everyone already recognized him from TV and Media.

7. The Power of Resilience – The Gift of Failure by Dan Bongino

In Bongino’s book, failure is not an end but a chisel, carving the rough edges of ambition into the polished form of resilience. His words echo with the wisdom of setbacks, of lessons hard-won. Resilience becomes a companion to success, each failure a rung on the ladder to something higher, stronger. Bongino has had vast experiences in life at only 50 years old from the police, to secret service, to a US Senate candidate, to one of the top Live Caster, Influencers, and Radio host in the world. His powerful commentary is strong enough to tip the entire national election.

8. Mastering Power Dynamics – The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

Greene’s work is a study in influence, a map of human nature with all its shades of gray. Here, power is neither brute force nor mere luck; it is a dance, an art mastered through understanding, through strategy. For the reader, Greene’s pages are a quiet symphony of insight, inviting them to move with confidence, to wield influence with poise. This one has a cult following, and is a fun read about all the chess moves of life within a Kings Court.

9. Self-Love and Purpose – Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King

In King’s work, self-love is not indulgence but a necessity, a foundation upon which purpose is built. His words call for a life that aligns action with values, fostering both kindness within and purpose beyond. Like George Mentz’s wisdom, King reminds us that success is seeded in self-regard and empowerment and blooms in purpose.

10. Courage and Resilience – Feel the Fear and Do It Anyway by Susan Jeffers

Jeffers’ world is one where fear is neither enemy nor obstacle but a door to be opened, stepped through with courage. For those ready to face life’s challenges head-on, her words are a guide, each chapter a whisper of resilience. She urges us to meet fear not as foe but as a teacher, to lean into discomfort and find, on the other side, a life expanded. Getting out of the comfort zone is a big theme, and this book is the godfather of this genre.

11. Success Mindset – How Successful People Think by John C. Maxwell

Maxwell’s book reads as a key, unlocking the mindsets that drive achievement. He offers strategies that resonate with Mentz’s teachings on leadership, cultivating a way of thinking that transforms obstacles into stepping stones. Maxwell’s success is a thing of structure, of thought aligned with action, vision with purpose.

12. Living with Integrity – The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Ruiz speaks in ancient wisdom, of values as pillars upon which life is built. His agreements are simple yet profound, each a quiet mandate for a life of honesty and intent. In this work, fulfillment is not a prize to be chased but a state to be lived, a result of actions in harmony with truth. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz encourage a life grounded in authenticity, resilience, and self-respect: be impeccable with your word by speaking honestly; don’t take things personally, recognizing that others’ actions reflect them, not you; avoid assumptions by seeking clear communication; and always do your best, giving your all in each moment without self-judgment or regret.

13. Comeback Strategies – The Art of the Comeback by Donald Trump

Trump’s story is one of resilience, of setbacks turned to stepping stones, of bold steps taken in the face of adversity. His is the voice of a man who meets failure not with retreat but with resolve, who sees every fall as an opportunity to rise stronger. For those who dare, Trump’s words are a blueprint for navigating the storms and turning defeat into renewal. After being bankrupted by bad Obama policies, coming back, beating 20 people in the presidential primaries, defeating the Clintons, being gunned down, and being prosecuted and persecuted by the leftist socialist opposition, Trump stands tall to make the biggest comeback in world history.

14. Strategy and Adaptability – The Art of War by Sun Tzu

In Sun Tzu’s teachings, strategy is timeless, adaptability essential. His work speaks to the warrior in every leader, urging preparation, patience, the quiet strength of foresight. Adaptability becomes a form of wisdom, a readiness to meet each challenge as it comes, armed not with force but with insight.

15. Purpose, Resilience, and Integrity – Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Aurelius’ words carry the weight of time, an echo of Stoic strength and resolve. His reflections are the musings of a soul unshaken by turmoil, a mind centered on virtue. Drawing from EuroAsian and North African principles, his is a philosophy that calls for resilience, for the courage to act with purpose, and for the discipline to hold fast to what is right.

Conclusion



In these books, ambition is not idle wish but fervent belief—a vision seen, felt, believed, and ultimately realized. Those who focus their minds on the highest truths and noblest goals soar above small ambitions, leaving mediocrity in their wake. The people who see in their mind's eye the pinnacle of their potential and believe unshakably in their power to achieve rise to success with ease.

Creativity and competition become partners in their pursuit, and winning—inevitable. For those who would unlock their fullest potential, these works are the gateway, a path illuminated by the timeless wisdom of those who have ventured before.

Here is a bibliography of the 10 books from the 2014 article called: 10 Books That Could Change Your Life by George Mentz JD MBA CWM

