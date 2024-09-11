The Lost Generation Under Biden, Harris & Obama

The new polls say there is a strong and angry sentiment among the majority of Americans that the past few years have been a big failure, especially for working folks. The polls reflect a significant majority of voter dissatisfaction:

Reuters/Ipsos: 65% believe the country is failing.

Harvard-Harris: 58% share this view that the USA is on the wrong track.

Yahoo News: 64% agree that the nation is failing on the wrong path.

USA Today/Suffolk: The Majority of 65% feel the nation is headed in a bad direction.

New York Times/Siena: 65% dissatisfied with USA leadership path.

Wall Street Journal: 69% think the country is worse off.

Even worse, the new polls paint a grim picture of the current economic catastrophe, with about 33% of all voters declaring this economy is the worst in history. A YouGov poll reveals that one-third of Americans believe today's economy is even worse than the Great Depression.

Additionally, over 45% of Conservatives, Libertarians, Populists, and Republicans regard the 2020s as the worst economic period ever. In the midst of these facts and math, the legacy media continues its consumer fraud by tooting their horns about how wonderful the economy is while over 20 million go hungry or can’t pay rent.

With Democrats having controlled the White House and economy for 12 of the last 16 years, the principle of Occam's Razor leads 100% of all Americans to hold democrats accountable for their personal poverty and the nation's misfortunes.

The economic downturn from 2021-2024, exacerbated by poor leadership and hyperinflation, has left families struggling. Many are deep in debt, having lost savings, dipped into 401(k) accounts, or relied on credit cards to make ends meet. Debt burdens have skyrocketed by 300%, and with credit card interest rates reaching record highs of 25% APR, defaults and bankruptcies are on the rise.

The economy is in shambles, marked by severe inflation, escalating crime rates, failing schools, and an abysmal foreign policy. The last four years have been a disaster, with the Biden-Harris administration at the helm. Murder and suicide rates have reached historic levels.

According to The New York Times, the US drug deaths driven by misguided immigration policies, have surpassed 107,543 this past year with over 200,000 losing a child to poison drugs in just 12 months in the USA. The constantly tormented nation is teetering on the brink of social and political unrest.

With over two-thirds of Americans worse off than they were four years ago, the country is experiencing one of its darkest periods. Meanwhile, "Fat Cat" politicians continue to enrich themselves while 17 million children in the U.S. go hungry or struggle do to inflation on meals and food. With elder care costs up 40% in three years and child care costs worse by 76% in 3 years, families are suffering with unconscionable burdens.

The leadership failures of the past four years have driven voters to despair. With Biden stepping down and Border Czar Kamala Harris stepping up, public outrage has reached new heights. Half of American renters are burdened by the cost of housing, according to a recent Harvard study, officially capturing the grim reality facing renters nationwide. The bulk of the rent hikes were caused by allowing 10 million new migrants into the inner cities of the United States. Yahoo Finance says the majority of rent inflation is caused by allowing full spectrum illegal immigration.

As families earning minimum wage face a tax burden of 36% to fund programs like immigration, public housing, and free healthcare for migrants, mid-level politicians enjoy fat salaries, subsidized healthcare, free parking, free office space, and generous pensions worth millions. Government jobs, with their juicy wages, pensions, and benefits, have far outpaced civilian employment.

As of 2024, the national debt stands at approximately $33 trillion. Each American's share of this debt is around $99,100, amounting to roughly $400,000 per family. This debt has been used to finance lucrative government pensions and overpriced wages for government employees in states like California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts. Meanwhile, workers of color doing the same jobs in states like Mississippi or South Carolina earn 50% less. The federal government continues to bail out costly, poorly managed Democrat-run state governments, deepening the divide and fueling public frustration.

Household debt in the U.S. has reached alarming levels, with 65% of Americans feeling worse off for four consecutive years since Trump left office. Notably, Trump's recent clear stance in favor of women's choices and bodily autonomy has almost totally defused the hostile abortion debate.

At the rate we are going, Social Security is bankrupt and will end up like Cuba's pension system. In Cuba, the retirement age is 60 years for women and 65 years for men. Because benefits are extremely low, the pension is often less than the equivalent of $10 dollars per month or (240 pesos Cubano) after more than 30 years of paid taxes and employment.

As Woody Harrelson recently said, “we live in a completely corrupted world where every government is just a bunch of businessmen working for a bunch of bigger businessmen and none of them give a sh*t about the people,” he says. “The sad fact is no one knows how to change it, because no one knows how to take on the corporations. So I guess we’re stuck with this system until the oil runs out.”

Overall, there seems to be some type of coalescing of ideas now in the GOP. With 2 democrat presidential candidates backing Trump, and libertarians and populists getting behind Trump, it almost looks like the Republican Party has been disbanded and reinstituted as a coalition of 5 or more different political groups including conservatives, moderates, libertarians, Blue Collar populists, and the Kennedy Gabbard Blue Dog democrats.

Then there are the other pro-choice factions of republicans that are for rights with regards to vaccines and planned parenting. Keep in mind that the vast majority of voters are like Trump as they are against late-term abortion and against the mutilation of children without permission, but are also pro-women’s choices in the instances of rape, incest, or the life of a mother. If you don’t believe this, listen to Celebrity Dana White and how he explains why Trump will be victorious again and how Trump will be reelected again.

In closing, if you go online to the search engines, AI, social media or other research tools, the horrible economic and social data has been buried. If you search for economic information, you will find articles about how things were incredibly horrible for 3 years, but have now improved in the last few months. It is baseless fraud to claim 1% improvement if something is still 99% worse than before. The good news is that you can’t fool the American family who has less money at the end of each paycheck where a family can’t afford basic rent, healthy food, utilities or a short vacation according to CNN.

From 2017 to early 2020 before the COVID pandemic came into the USA, Trump was being hailed as the leader who had brought us back from Obama’s lost generation of economic suffering. However, with this new climate of economic hardship and insecurity, it appears that voters are prioritizing their children's future, women’s safety, and financial stability above all other lesser issues as the 2024 election approaches.

________________

Commissioner George Mentz JD MBA CILS CWM® is the first in the USA to rank as a Top 50 Influencer & Thought Leader in: Management, PM, HR, FinTech, Wealth Management, and B2B according to Onalytica.com and Thinkers360.com. George Mentz JD MBA CILS is a CWM Chartered Wealth Manager ®, global speaker - educator, tax-economist, international lawyer and CEO of the GAFM Global Academy of Finance & Management ®. The GAFM is a EU accredited graduate body that trains and certifies professionals in 150+ nations under standards of the: US Dept of Education, ACBSP, ISO 21001, ISO 991, ISO 29993, QAHE, ECLBS, and ISO 29990 standards. Mentz is also an award winning author and award winning graduate law professor of wealth management of one of the top 30 ranked law schools in the USA.