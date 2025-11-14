WATCH TV LIVE

Stellantis to Recall Nearly 113K US Vehicles

Friday, 14 November 2025 07:27 AM EST

Chrysler-parent Stellantis is recalling 112,859 U.S. vehicles over possible engine failure or compartment fire, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The NHTSA pointed to debris inside the engine as a cause but did not offer more details.

The U.S. automaker was recalling some 2023-2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE and 2024-2025 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), NHTSA said.

A loss of drive power increases the risk of a crash, and a vehicle fire can increase the risk of injury, it added, without immediately disclosing a remedy for affected users.

Earlier this month, Stellantis said it was recalling 375,000 Jeep SUVs over fire risks and urged owners to park them outside. The automaker had also recalled more than 298,000 U.S. vehicles in October, citing potential rollaway risk.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Friday, 14 November 2025 07:27 AM
