Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wins Re-election after Troubled Vote

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected for a second and final term Saturday.

Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the vote, the Zimbabwe Election Commission said at a late-night announcement in the capital, Harare.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa won 44% of the vote.

The result will likely be scrutinized after election observers raised questions over the election environment in the buildup to the vote and pointed to an atmosphere of intimidation against Chamisa’s supporters.

The election was due to be held on just one day, last Wednesday, but voting was extended to Thursday after delays and problems with the printing of ballot papers.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com