Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Hit Civilian Infrastructure, Calls for Pressure on Putin

Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Hit Civilian Infrastructure, Calls for Pressure on Putin

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:00 PM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched more than 40 drones late on Tuesday, hitting civilian infrastructure and showing that pressure on President Vladimir Putin must continue for the sake of peace.

"It is precisely such night attacks by Russia that destroy our energy systems, our infrastructure, the normal life of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today, Putin de facto rejected the proposal for a complete ceasefire. It would be right for the world to reject in response any attempts by Putin to drag out the war."

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:00 PM
