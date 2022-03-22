×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Says Russia Talks Tough, Sometimes Confrontational

Zelenskyy Says Russia Talks Tough, Sometimes Confrontational
(AP)

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 06:58 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said peace talks with Russia to end the month-long war were tough and sometimes confrontational, but added "step by step we are moving forward."

In an early morning video address, Zelenskyy also said 100,000 people were living in the besieged city of Mariupol in inhuman conditions, without food, water or medicine.

Although Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have been talking regularly, both sides say any deal is far off.

"We are continuing to work at different levels to encourage Russia to move towards peace ... Ukrainian representatives are participating in talks that are taking place virtually every day. It's very difficult, sometimes confrontational," said Zelenskyy. "But step by step we are moving forward."

He also accused Russian forces attacking Mariupol of thwarting attempts to evacuate civilians from the city.

"As of today, there are about 100,000 people in the city in inhuman conditions, completely blockaded, without food, without water, without medicines, subject to constant shelling, constant bombardment," he said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said peace talks with Russia to end the month-long war were tough and sometimes confrontational, but added "step by step we are moving forward."In an early morning video address, Zelenskyy also said 100,000 people were...
zelenskyy
164
2022-58-22
Tuesday, 22 March 2022 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved