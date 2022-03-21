×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy

'My Move Is With Our People': Zelenskyy Says Any Compromises With Russia Will Be Put to Referendum

'My Move Is With Our People': Zelenskyy Says Any Compromises With Russia Will Be Put to Referendum
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv early Sunday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Monday, 21 March 2022 02:57 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum.

"The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise. And what they (the compromises) will be is the subject of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia," he said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne.

Issues that could be raised in any referendum could concern territories occupied by Russian forces, including Crimea, or security guarantees offered to Ukraine by countries in lieu of NATO membership, he said.

In a fuller excerpt, translated via Google Translate, he had this to say: "I explain to all negotiating groups; when you talk about all these changes, and they can be historic, we will not go anywhere, we will come to a referendum."

He added, "Therefore, in any case, I am ready to do anything if my move is with our people."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum."The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise. And what they (the compromises)...
zelenskyy
167
2022-57-21
Monday, 21 March 2022 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved