Tags: Russia | Ukraine | zelenskyy | victory

President Zelenskyy: Ukraine Is on Course for Victory

(SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 11 March 2022 07:36 AM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Ukraine had reached a strategic turning point in its war with Russia, but cautioned that it was not possible to say how long fighting would continue.

"It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we have already reached a strategic turning point," he said in a televised address, urging the international community to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


