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Zelenskyy: Ukraine, US Still Need to Work Through Security Guarantees

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, US Still Need to Work Through Security Guarantees
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (AP)

Tuesday, 24 March 2026 09:00 AM EDT

Ukraine and the United States still need to develop the security guarantees agreement that Kyiv has long sought from Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, having previously described the document as fully ready.

Security guarantees were one of the topics discussed over the weekend between Kyiv and Washington's representatives at a meeting in Florida.

Kyiv wants iron-clad promises from the U.S. and other allies to come to its aid should Russia attack again after the end of the war.

"The most important task is to develop security guarantees in a way that brings us closer to ending the war," Zelenskyy wrote on social media after a debrief with his negotiating team.

Zelenskyy had said in January that the security guarantees document between Ukraine and the U.S. was "100% ready" and waiting to be signed.

"The geopolitical situation has become more complicated due to the war against Iran, and unfortunately, this is emboldening Russia," he said Tuesday.

Zelenskyy also called for a meeting of U.S., European and global leaders to discuss solutions to the war between Russia and Ukraine and the war in Iran. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Ukraine and the United States still need to develop the security guarantees agreement that Kyiv has long sought from Washington, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, having previously described the document as fully ready. Security guarantees were one of the topics ...
zelenskyy, us, ukraine, security, russia war
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2026-00-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 09:00 AM
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