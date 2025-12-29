WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Ukraine Needs US Support, Does Not Trust Putin

Monday, 29 December 2025 07:10 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Fox News that Ukraine cannot win its war against Russia without U.S. support ‍and that he ‍does not trust Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Can we ⁠win without American support? No," Zelenskiy said in an interview ​on Fox News show "Special Report with Bret Baier" aired Monday, ‍before laying out the difficulties that ⁠will be posed by a lack of U.S. support.

"I don't trust Putin and he ⁠doesn't want success ​for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, adding that his Sunday meeting ‍with President Donald Trump was productive.

Putin told ‌his army on Monday to press on with a ⁠campaign ​to take full ‍control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. 

