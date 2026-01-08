Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Energy System

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and water infrastructure in Ukraine, which left hundreds of thousands in southeastern Ukraine without power and heat.
"There is absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on the energy sector and infrastructure that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime," he wrote in a post on X.
Zelenskyy added that the ongoing diplomatic process to end the war should not affect the supply of air defense systems and equipment to Ukraine.
