Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Energy System

Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and water infrastructure ‍in Ukraine, ‍which left hundreds of thousands in ⁠southeastern Ukraine without power and heat.

"There is ​absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on ‍the energy sector and infrastructure ⁠that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime," he wrote in ⁠a post ​on X.

Zelenskyy ⁠added that the ongoing ‍diplomatic process to end the ‌war should not affect the supply of ⁠air ​defense systems ‍and equipment to Ukraine.