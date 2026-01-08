WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | war

Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Energy System

Thursday, 08 January 2026 07:56 AM EST

Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's latest strikes on electricity, heating and water infrastructure ‍in Ukraine, ‍which left hundreds of thousands in ⁠southeastern Ukraine without power and heat.

"There is ​absolutely no military rationale in such strikes on ‍the energy sector and infrastructure ⁠that leave people without electricity and heating in wintertime," he wrote in ⁠a post ​on X.

Zelenskyy ⁠added that the ongoing ‍diplomatic process to end the ‌war should not affect the supply of ⁠air ​defense systems ‍and equipment to Ukraine.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


