Zelenskyy Makes Video Plea From Kharkiv

Speaking in English against a backdrop of ominous music and standing in front of Kharkiv in ruins, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for a "global peace summit" with President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that Russia has lied about wanting peace.

"Does Russia want a dialogue?" Zelenskyy asked in a video published Sunday. "Ukraine had the world's largest experience of lies from Russia during negotiations — lies that, in particular, was Russian cover-up for preparing this war. And that's exactly why global efforts are needed: global peace summit of the leaders whom Russia will not be able to deceive."

Zelenskyy said more than 80 countries have confirmed attendance for a peace summit co-hosted by Switzerland on June 15.

"To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want the U.N. charter to be burned," he added. "Please show your leadership in advancing the peace."

Zelenskyy did not clarify whether Russia will attend.