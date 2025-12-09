WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Ukraine 'Deeply Appreciates' Pope Leo's Support

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 07:22 AM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that his country "deeply appreciates" the humanitarian support of Pope Leo following a meeting between the two at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo.

"I informed the Pope about diplomatic efforts with the United States to achieve peace. We discussed further actions and the Vatican's mediation aimed at returning our children abducted by Russia," he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy added that he had invited the pontiff to visit Ukraine.

