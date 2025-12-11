Zelenskyy: Holding Elections in Ukraine Requires Ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that holding elections in Ukraine during wartime would require a ceasefire.

"There must be a ceasefire - at least for the duration of the election process and voting. This is what needs to be discussed. Frankly speaking, here in Ukraine, we believe that America should talk to the Russian side about this," he told a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations.

Wartime elections are forbidden by law but Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, is facing renewed pressure from President Donald Trump to hold a vote.