WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zelenskyy | ukraine | election | ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Holding Elections in Ukraine Requires Ceasefire

Thursday, 11 December 2025 01:48 PM EST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that holding elections in Ukraine during wartime would require a ceasefire.

"There must be a ceasefire - at least for the duration of the election process and voting. This is what needs to be discussed. Frankly speaking, here in Ukraine, we believe that America should talk to the Russian side about this," he told a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations.

Wartime elections are forbidden by law but Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, is facing renewed pressure from President Donald Trump to hold a vote.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that holding elections in Ukraine during wartime would require a ceasefire. "There must be a ceasefire - at least for the duration of the election process and voting."
zelenskyy, ukraine, election, ceasefire
96
2025-48-11
Thursday, 11 December 2025 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved