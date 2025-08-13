Ukraine President Zelenskyy: Value Trump's Leadership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had "long, productive and positive" talks with President Donald Trump and numerous European leaders Wednesday ahead of Trump's summit with Russian President Vladmir Putin, focused on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"We value President Trump's leadership and determination to end this war as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said on social media. "We discussed key things that can make this happen and ensure lasting peace. I thank everyone for their engagement and shared vision."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine, Europe, and the United States are pursuing a common goal.

"The killing must stop immediately, diplomacy on Ukraine and Europe must be conducted together with Ukraine and Europe, and security must indeed come with strong guarantees," Zelenskyy said. "Pressure on Russia works. Peace has no alternative. Clear results are needed. Together, we can deliver them. President Trump proposed a call after Alaska. We discussed possible formats for future talks and meetings."

Trump said in a video call with Zelenskyy and several European nation leaders that only Zelenskyy can determine what Ukraine will agree to in a potential ceasefire deal with Russia.

Trump told the leaders on the call that if there are any territorial concessions made as part of a deal, only Ukraine has the right to initiate and agree to that.

Trump will be meeting with Putin Friday in Alaska and said the primary goal of the mini U.S.-Russia summit is to agree on terms for a ceasefire.