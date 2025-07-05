WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Zelenskyy | trump | ukraine

Zelenskyy: Latest Call With Trump Was 'Most Productive' He's Had

Saturday, 05 July 2025 02:27 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that his latest conversation with President Donald Trump this week was the best and "most productive" he has had.

"Regarding the conversation with the president of the United States, which took place a day earlier, it was probably the best conversation we have had during this whole time, the most productive," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"We discussed air defense issues and I'm grateful for the willingness to help. The Patriot system is precisely the key to protection against ballistic threats." 

Saturday, 05 July 2025 02:27 PM
