Zelenskyy Says He Had 'Productive' Meeting With Trump

Thursday, 22 January 2026 09:54 AM EST

Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed progress on peace talks and air defense supplies ‍at a "productive" ‍meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald ⁠Trump in Davos on Thursday.

"We discussed the work ​of our teams, and practically every day there are ‍meetings or communication," Zelenskyy wrote ⁠on X, adding that the documents being negotiated by Kyiv and Washington were "now ⁠even ​better prepared."

"Our ⁠previous meeting with President ‍Trump helped strengthen the protection of ‌our skies, and I hope that this time ⁠we ​will reinforce ‍it further as well." 

