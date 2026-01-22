Zelenskyy Says He Had 'Productive' Meeting With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed progress on peace talks and air defense supplies at a "productive" meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday.
"We discussed the work of our teams, and practically every day there are meetings or communication," Zelenskyy wrote on X, adding that the documents being negotiated by Kyiv and Washington were "now even better prepared."
"Our previous meeting with President Trump helped strengthen the protection of our skies, and I hope that this time we will reinforce it further as well."
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.