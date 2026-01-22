Zelenskyy Says He Had 'Productive' Meeting With Trump

Ukrainian ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed progress on peace talks and air defense supplies ‍at a "productive" ‍meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald ⁠Trump in Davos on Thursday.

"We discussed the work ​of our teams, and practically every day there are ‍meetings or communication," Zelenskyy wrote ⁠on X, adding that the documents being negotiated by Kyiv and Washington were "now ⁠even ​better prepared."

"Our ⁠previous meeting with President ‍Trump helped strengthen the protection of ‌our skies, and I hope that this time ⁠we ​will reinforce ‍it further as well."