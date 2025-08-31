WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Arrest Made in Former Speaker's Murder

Sunday, 31 August 2025 06:33 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Andriy Parubiy, the former speaker of Parliament, a crime that shook the war-torn country.

"The suspect has given an initial testimony," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app. "Urgent investigative actions are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of this murder."

Parubiy, 54, was shot dead in the western city of Lviv on Saturday in what Zelenskyy called "a horrific murder" and a "matter of security in a country at war."

Parubiy was speaker from April 2016 to August 2019 and was one of the leaders of protests in 2013-14 calling for closer ties with the European Union.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift and coordinated work. All the circumstances of this horrific murder must be uncovered," Zelenskyy said.

The alleged shooter was detained overnight in the Khmelnytskyi region in western Ukraine, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

"Many details cannot be shared at this time," Klymenko said. "I will only say that the crime was carefully planned: The victim’s movements were studied, a route was mapped out, and an escape plan was thought through." 

