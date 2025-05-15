WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy: Russia's Delegation to Peace Talks 'Decorative'

Thursday, 15 May 2025 07:10 AM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday Ukraine would decide on the next steps in talks with Russia after his meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy told reporters at Ankara's airport that the level of the Russian delegation despatched to Turkey for talks was low rank and had an unclear mandate. "The level of the Russian (delegation) is not known officially to me but from what we see, it looks more like it's on a decorative level," Zelenskyy said. "We need to understand what kind of level the Russian delegation is, and what mandate they have and whether they can make any decisions."

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian delegation included his foreign minister, military and intelligence chiefs, and also senior officials from his office.

