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Tags: zelenskyy | russia | ukraine | war | offensive efforts

Zelenskyy: Over 8K Russian Soldiers Killed, Wounded in Past 7 Days

Sunday, 22 March 2026 05:52 PM EDT

Russia has attempted to intensify offensive efforts over the past week, taking advantage of more favorable weather conditions, although the result was an increase in casualties, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

"This week, we have observed attempts by the Russians to intensify their offensive efforts, taking advantage of more favorable weather conditions. As a result, the only tangible outcome for the Russian army has been an increase in their losses – more than 8,000 killed and seriously wounded Russian soldiers in just these seven days," Zelenskyy said on X. 

He added, "In the Donetsk region, our positions have not significantly changed over the past week."

"In the Kharkiv region and in border communities of the Sumy region, we are observing attempts by the occupier to advance from the border — Russian units carrying out these attempts are being destroyed," Zelenskyy added. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Russia has attempted to intensify offensive efforts over the past week, taking advantage of more favorable weather conditions, although the result was an increase in casualties, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.
zelenskyy, russia, ukraine, war, offensive efforts
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2026-52-22
Sunday, 22 March 2026 05:52 PM
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