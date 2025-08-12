Zelenskyy: Russia Preparing New Offensive Operations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Russia was preparing for new offensive operations just days before U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin were due to meet.

"We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war. On the contrary, they are making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations," he wrote on X, without elaborating on the location.

"In such circumstances, it is important that the unity of the world is not threatened."