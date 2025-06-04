WATCH TV LIVE

Zelenskyy Suggests Truce Until Meeting With Putin Can Be Arranged

Wednesday, 04 June 2025 10:37 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday proposed implementing a ceasefire until such time as a meeting can be arranged with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"My proposal, which I believe our partners can support, is that we propose to Russians a ceasefire until the leaders meet," Zelenskyy told a briefing in Kyiv.

June 2 peace talks with Russia in Istanbul made little progress toward ending the three-year-old war in Ukraine, apart from an exchange of proposals and a plan for a major swap of prisoners of war, which Zelenskyy said would take place this weekend.

