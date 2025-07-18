Zelenskyy Discussed Missile Supplies, Mirage Pilots Training With Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed missile supplies and funding for interceptor drones to counteract Russian attacks in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

"I would especially like to highlight our agreement on pilot training for Mirage jets – France is ready to train additional pilots using additional aircraft," Zelenskyy said on X, adding that the leaders also coordinated the next political steps.

The latest exchange between Zelenskyy and Macron came as the European Union agreed an 18th package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, including measures aimed at dealing further blows to the Russian oil and energy industry.

Macron said the new sanctions package was unprecedented.

"It is necessary more than ever before to remind ourselves that the security, freedom, and future of Europe are closely tied to the fate of Ukraine," wrote Macron on X.

"In this regard, I welcome the adoption this morning by the European Union of an unprecedented new package of sanctions against Russia. Russian attacks must stop immediately," he added.