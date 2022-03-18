Zelenskyy to Address Israel's Knesset Sunday

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak via video to Israeli lawmakers in the Knesset on Sunday.

Preparations for Zelenskyy's 6 p.m. speech have been complicated because the Knesset is in recess and many lawmakers are traveling, The Times of Israel reported. Also, the building is undergoing renovations.

A special situation room has been set up in the Knesset complex to handle the broadcast, Channel 12 reported Thursday.

Zelenskyy's speech will be streamed live so lawmakers will be able watch from any location. It also will be shown simultaneously on a large screen at Tel Aviv's Habima Square for the public to watch.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid will attend the speech, Haaretz reported.

Israel has attempted to remain somewhat neutral in the Ukraine-Russia war. Lapid, of the liberal Yesh Atid party, repeatedly has condemned the Russian invasion. However, Bennett, of the right-wing Yamina party, has refrained from doing so.

Israel relies on coordination with Russia to carry out military strikes in Syria against Iranian proxies there, so Bennett and other officials have been unwilling to appear siding too closely with Ukraine.

KAN news reported that Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov has attempted to give Moscow's "perspective" to lawmakers before Zelenskyy's speech. As of Thursday evening, that had not happened.

The Times said the video connection will be thoroughly tested, vetted, and monitored to ensure a secure link and prevent any embarrassments.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy will deliver an opening speech from a committee room, and make a closing statement following Zelenskyy's speech.

Olga Vasilevskaya-Smaglyuk, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, said Wednesday that Zelenskyy will use his speech to invoke his Jewishness, and liken his country's struggle to fight off Russia to World War II and Nazi Germany.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday addressed the U.S. Congress in a live video speech to orchestrate support against Russia's invasion.

In the impassioned speech delivered from an undisclosed location in the Ukraine capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy called on Congress to provide further military assistance to help protect the skies over Ukraine, for more sanctions against Russia, including the withdrawal of all U.S. businesses, and a block on Russian imports.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy spoke to Germany's Bundestag and invoked the fall of the Berlin Wall and urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between "free and unfree" Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.