Zelenskyy Proposes Appointing Fedorov as Defense Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday proposed appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new defense minister, praising his abilities in developing the drones and digitization needed for the country's defense.

Fedorov also served as minister of digital transformation and his appointment must be ​approved by parliament. He is to replace Denys Shmyhal.

"Mykhailo is deeply engaged in the 'drone line' initiative and works very effectively ⁠on the digitalization of state services and processes," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"Together with all our military personnel, military ​command, national weapons manufacturers and Ukraine's partners, we must implement changes in the defense sector that will truly ‌help."

Zelenskyy said the ministry had shown good results under Shmyhal, a former ⁠prime ​minister, and that he was being offered a new government post.