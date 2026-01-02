Zelenskyy Offered Chief of Staff Position to Military Intelligence Chief

⁠Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he has offered the position ‍of presidential ‍chief of staff to military ⁠intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

"At this time, Ukraine needs ​greater focus on security issues, the development ‍of the Defense and Security ⁠Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track ⁠of negotiations, ​and the ⁠Office of the President ‍will primarily serve the ‌fulfillment of these tasks of our state," he ⁠said ​on ‍X social network.