Zelenskyy Offered Chief of Staff Position to Military Intelligence Chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he has offered the position of presidential chief of staff to military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.
"At this time, Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the Office of the President will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks of our state," he said on X social network.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.